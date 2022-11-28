ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
WRAL

JCPenney Black Friday Wow deals are live: $2.99 bath towels, $9.99 sweaters, $14.99 jackets, $19.99 women's boots, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $10 Bonus Reward

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The JCPenney Black Friday Wow sale is live with $19.99 women's boots, $14.99 coats, $9.99 cookware after rebate, $12.99 pajamas and robes, $2.99 bath towels, $5.99 women's tops, $16.99 bras, $19.99 diamond jewelry, $9.99 women's sweaters, $5.99 dog sweaters, $11.99 men's flannel, fleece and sleep pants, $17.99 haircare gift sets, $79.99 luggage sets, up to 50% off kids' dress clothing, 50% off family pajamas, up to 75& off jewelry, 60% off holiday decor, up to 50% off Levi's and much more! Plus, ear a $10 Bonus Reward for every $50 you spend through Nov. 30!
ARIZONA STATE
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
People

The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
Taste Of Home

Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed

We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...

