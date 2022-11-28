Read full article on original website
Get Yankee Candles For Up to 50% Off Thanks to Amazon’s Super-Secret Candle Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever there’s a season change or a holiday around the corner, our minds go straight to two things: the decor and the comforting candles. We can’t help it, candles are the best: they’re great to treat yourself with and are a no-fail gift idea for that hard-to-shop-for bestie.
Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target
Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
