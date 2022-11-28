Chris Pratt takes us behind the scenes of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Chris Pratt is taking fans behind the scenes of the " Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ."

The "Onward" star, 43, recently shared a few videos and photos from the making of the Marvel project, now streaming on Disney+ , which features the titular Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to Earth to find the perfect Christmas present to cheer up Pratt's character, Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord).

The present they settle on? None other than iconic actor Kevin Bacon, who was first mentioned in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie, released in 2014, when Peter Quill/Star-Lord called him "a great hero" and referenced the movie "Footloose."

"Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon," Pratt captioned the Instagram post.

Bacon jokingly replied in the comments, "I don't think I've ever looked so happy to be kidnapped. Must've been the holiday spirit."

Bacon recently recalled hearing his name mentioned during the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film when he went to see it opening weekend, telling ABC Audio, "It was a pretty out-of-body experience, honestly."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," written and directed by James Gunn, also stars the rest of the rag-tag intergalactic squad: Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

A third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film will release in theaters May 5, 2023.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is now streaming on Disney+ .

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."