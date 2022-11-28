ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgedale, MO

KOLR10 News

Families scramble to deal with higher property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Families in the Ozarks are grappling with higher personal property taxes around the holidays. “This is by far the most expensive year. Last year was $76. This year it’s gone up to $203,” said Kate Martin, a Springfield resident. “I was in shock because last year on my bill I had three […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise

The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

New name for terminal at Springfield-Branson airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield, Missouri city council unanimously voted this week to approve renaming the Midfield Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport after Senator Roy Blunt. The resolution praises his dedicated history of public service as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and U.S. Senator.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes

A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Springfield

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023

OZARK, Mo. — According to a Facebook post by the Mayor of Ozark, Bradley Jackson, Chick-fil-A will be coming to Ozark via a food truck. Starting in 2023, a Chick-fil-A food truck will be visiting Ozark one day a week. Mayor Jackson says the location is still being determined. “While we would love for them […]
OZARK, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic residents among 8 killed over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period--from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Four people died in a traffic crash on Interstate 44 west of Springfield, in Greene County, on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield Business Journal

Former construction company owner dies at 73

A Springfield construction industry veteran who led his own company for nearly 30 years has died. Cliff Kennedy died Nov. 27 at age 73, according to an obituary posted to GreenlawnFuneralHome.com. The cause of death was not disclosed. Kennedy founded Kennedy Contractors in 1981 with his wife, Kathy, according to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
