BEND, OR -- The Bend Christmas Parade makes its way through downtown Saturday. This year’s theme is a High Desert Christmas. “We’re looking for everybody to kind of just celebrate in the spirit of the high desert where we live and just kind of embracing that fabulous topography and everything that we have and incorporating that into their theme of their floats in some way, shape, or form,” said the Parade Committee’s Dina Barker who is grateful for the scores of volunteers, along with the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program, who make the parade possible.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO