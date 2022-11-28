Read full article on original website
Bend City Council Accepts Applications For Expected Vacancy
BEND, OR -- Bend's City Council began accepting applications Friday to fill the anticipated vacancy created when Melanie Kebler becomes Mayor. Council plans to officially declare the vacancy on on January 4, when Kebler is sworn in as Mayor. Because Kebler was elected as Mayor in the middle of her four-year Council term, her move to the Mayor vacates the remaining two years of her Position One seat. That term expires in December 2024.
Re-elected Commissioner Seeks Affordable Housing Opportunities
Bend, OR -- Following her re-election last month, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair is ready to move forward with her plan to create more affordable housing. She says she has a pilot project headed to the legislature, “Senator Knopp has picked it up. The single-wide manufactured home park north of bend with over 300 single wide homes for people who work in Deschutes County. So, if I can get that project through legislature, the long session, that will really be a coup for all of Deschutes County. I’m really appreciative of Senator Knopp’s team being behind that.”
Bend Public Survey To Guide City Council
BEND, OR -- City Councilors will get public feedback on potential future goals, through a 10-minute survey that launches Thursday. “It's a very general, open-ended kind of set of questions to ask people what are their priorities, or where do they think the city should be prioritizing its resources and time,” Anne Aurand, Communications Director for the City of Bend, says it will roll out in two parts, starting with phone calls and texts to 400 people selected at random adding “This first round is that representational, kind of ‘gold standard’ of survey methodology, with the phone survey. And not everyone will get called.”
Expansion of Parole & Probation Facility Reaches Midway Point
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Community Justice Parole and Probation division is halfway through a $6.5 million building renovation and expansion. Department director Deevy Holcomb is looking forward to having the department in one place after years of separate locations on the public safety campus at the city's north end, “All staff assigned to Bend will report to and work out of one building. And that building will have offices for everybody. There is going to be some shelled out space that doesn’t have any offices yet but will be ready in 5, 10 years when we need it.”
Redmond Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch has future plans for marijuana shops, focuses on access, not revenue
The newly elected mayor of Redmond has some plans in store for the future of marijuana shops. Ed Fitch says there's no reason not to allow marijuana sales in Redmond. He believes it'll bring some revenue to the city, but it's mainly about access. The post Redmond Mayor-Elect Ed Fitch has future plans for marijuana shops, focuses on access, not revenue appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development
Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
BLM seeks input on Redmond’s plan to lease 620 acres for wastewater treatment expansion, wetlands
The Bureau of Land Management is offering people the opportunity to provide input on the City of Redmond’s request to lease about 620 acres of BLM public lands for a wastewater treatment expansion and wetlands complex. The post BLM seeks input on Redmond’s plan to lease 620 acres for wastewater treatment expansion, wetlands appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
Team Long Road arrives in Bend today, traveling from the Massachusetts coast
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some marines walking across the country arrived in Bend on Thursday. They're traveling from the Massachusetts coast to the Oregon coast. The marines want to raise awareness about the more than 80 thousand veterans who are still missing in action. Two of the walkers have served over 56 years in the marines. In August, they were joined by a third marine in Illinois.
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
Emergency Roadside EV Charging Comes To Bend
BEND, OR -- Roadside assistance for electric vehicles is coming to Bend. AAA's Marie Dodds tells KBND News a pilot program is expanding to members in Central Oregon, offering mobile charging for EVs that run out of "juice." She says, "We’ve been doing it for drivers of gas and diesel-powered...
Bend Christmas Parade Saturday 12/3
BEND, OR -- The Bend Christmas Parade makes its way through downtown Saturday. This year’s theme is a High Desert Christmas. “We’re looking for everybody to kind of just celebrate in the spirit of the high desert where we live and just kind of embracing that fabulous topography and everything that we have and incorporating that into their theme of their floats in some way, shape, or form,” said the Parade Committee’s Dina Barker who is grateful for the scores of volunteers, along with the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program, who make the parade possible.
Driver Charged In Deadly Hwy 58 Crash
OAKRIDGE, OR -- State Police have arrested a driver they say is responsible for a crash that killed a five-year-old girl and injured a Sunriver couple. Amber Gonzalez-Riddle, of Portland, was westbound on Highway 58 on the evening of November 20th. Troopers say she crossed into oncoming traffic, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, and hit an SUV driven by a Sunriver woman. The two people in the SUV were pulled from the vehicle before it caught fire, and taken to the hospital.
Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
Bend woman’s DUII arrest after wrong-way Hwy. 97 crash adds to city’s record tally for year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 31-year-old Bend woman was arrested Thursday night and is facing more than a dozen charges after a fleeing, wrong-way drugged-driving crash on Highway 97 at Bend's north end. Officers responded to a report of an apparent DUII driver speeding through the parking lot of...
Bend police release video of Safeway mass shooter
A new string of video gathered by Bend police on Aug. 28, the day of the mass shooting at a Safeway, was released Thursday.
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
