Giving Tuesday at the Southern Oregon Humane Society
Giving Tuesday at the Southern Oregon Humane Society. In true holiday spirit, Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever ways they can. At the Southern Oregon Humane Society, giving back could come in the form of a financial donation. Or, volunteers can donate some of their time.
kbnd.com
Prineville Debuts ADA-Accessible Wagons
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Two new wheelchair accessible community wagons made their debut in last weekend’s Prineville Christmas Parade. The project started in the spring of 2019, after City Engineer Eric Klann asked a group of first graders to become junior land use planners for the Barnes Butte Recreation Area. "After they were onsite multiple times, they really appreciated the open space and kind of the natural beauty," he tells KBND News, "And from there, they said we should try to keep it as natural as possible; you know, open space is important." But the kids realized not everyone could enjoy the area, "One of the young ladies that was in that group was bound to a wheelchair, and so she wasn’t able to participate in any of the outings because - we did have old wagons, but they weren’t ADA accessible."
kbnd.com
Midway Point Reached On Expansion Of Deschutes Community Justice Building Expansion
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County’s Community Justice Parole and Probation division is halfway through a $6.5 million building renovation and expansion. Department director Deevy Holcomb is looking forward to having the department in one place after years of separate locations on the public safety campus at the city's north end, “All staff assigned to Bend will report to and work out of one building. And that building will have offices for everybody. There is going to be some shelled out space that doesn’t have any offices yet but will be ready in 5, 10 years when we need it.”
cascadebusnews.com
Dutch Bros in Oregon Donated More than $23,000 to Support Honor Flight of Central Oregon
(Photo | Courtesy of Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros locations in Oregon partnered with customers to donate more than $23,000 to Honor Flight of Central Oregon. Proceeds from every drink sold on November 11 at participating shops were donated to the organization to support their mission. Honor Flight of Central Oregon...
proclaimerscv.com
$70 Million SNAP Benefits Will Be Given To Recipients in Oregon
Eligible beneficiaries of SNAP benefits in Oregon will receive an additional allotment this December after an amount of $70 million was approved. Millions of Americans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy nutritious food and meet their daily needs. The amount of SNAP that is deposited through the EBT cards varies in the state where the eligible recipients lived.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
opb.org
Lack of housing leads to hiring woes for Central Oregon businesses, study finds
In Bend, it’s not uncommon to find many restaurants closed on Monday and long wait times at certain businesses. Employers in Bend are finding it increasingly difficult to fill empty positions and the region’s high cost of housing is often a direct factor, according to a new study produced by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
kbnd.com
Bend Public Survey To Guide City Council
BEND, OR -- City Councilors will get public feedback on potential future goals, through a 10-minute survey that launches Thursday. “It's a very general, open-ended kind of set of questions to ask people what are their priorities, or where do they think the city should be prioritizing its resources and time,” Anne Aurand, Communications Director for the City of Bend, says it will roll out in two parts, starting with phone calls and texts to 400 people selected at random adding “This first round is that representational, kind of ‘gold standard’ of survey methodology, with the phone survey. And not everyone will get called.”
focushillsboro.com
Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals
Overflow Oregon Hospitals: Children with respiratory illnesses and adults with COVID-19 are increasing the demand for hospital beds. Children and Adults With Illnesses Overflow Oregon Hospitals. About 220 inpatients in Oregon hospitals were diagnosed with COVID in the middle of November, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health...
oregontoday.net
Employment on the South Coast: October 2022, Nov. 29
Oregon Employment Dept. release – Seasonal Losses in Leisure and Hospitality Reduce Job Tally Coos County total payroll employment rose by 200 jobs in October 2022. Local government education gained 260 jobs over the month. Other industries showing more modest gains included transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+20); wood product manufacturing (+20); and general merchandise stores (+20). Offsetting those gains were estimated losses in leisure and hospitality (-80); professional and business services (-20); and food manufacturing (-20). Coos County total payroll employment fell by 400 jobs over the past year. The largest drops were in general merchandise stores (-70); financial activities (-60); and professional and business services (-50). Other job losses since October 2021 were estimated in mining and logging (-30); private education and health services (-20); other services (-20); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-20). Leisure and hospitality (+50); wholesale trade (+40); and manufacturing (+30) had job increases over the year. Curry County payroll employment fell by 200 jobs in October. Leisure and hospitality shed 120 jobs over the month. Smaller losses were also estimated in mining, logging, and construction (-20), and retail trade (-20). Government employment decreased by 30 jobs over the month. Over the past year, Curry County payroll employment fell by 30 jobs. Gains were estimated in leisure and hospitality (+10), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+10). Job losses were estimated in financial activities (-20); manufacturing (-20); and professional and business services (-20). The South Coast area is still down 910 payroll jobs from the total in October 2019.
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
kbnd.com
Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
focushillsboro.com
Due to a Rise in Hunger Across the State, Oregon Food Banks Are Being Forced to Make Cuts
Oregon Food Banks: There is no letup in sight for the need for food, according to local and regional food managers. One of these managers even reported that the food pantry she oversees has had to reduce the amount of food they distribute due to rising prices and surging demand.
Oregon’s paid leave program will start collecting funds from workers, employers on Jan. 1
Oregon’s paid family and medical leave program will begin collecting money to fund the new initiative from workers and businesses with 25 or more employees on Jan. 1. Starting next year, workers will pay 0.6% of their gross wages every paycheck and big employers will contribute an additional 0.4%.
KTVL
Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"
Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
centraloregondaily.com
$5 off Oregon State Parks 2023 parking permit all December long
SALEM, Oregon— Give the gift of the outdoors and save this season with the Oregon State Parks 12-month parking permit sale through December. The permit hangtag once again features whimsical designs from Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for only $25, which is a $5 savings starting Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 31. The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase.
yachatsnews.com
Spending by coastal tourists has almost entirely recovered from depths of the 2020 pandemic, new study shows
Spending by visitors in four northwest Oregon coastal counties has mostly rebounded from the two-year coronavirus pandemic and is expected to fully recover in 2023, according to a new analysis by the Oregon Employment Department. Visitor spending rose to $1.46 billion in northwest Oregon in 2021 – an increase of...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
kezi.com
Local doctors say flu season is early and packing a punch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- According to health officials, flu season has arrived earlier than usual this year and hospitals are seeing an overload of patients. Dr. Patrick Luedtke with Lane County Public Health said the flu has spread quickly across the county, and now Oregon is in the "high to very high" level. Two weeks ago, Oregon was in the "minimal to low" level.
