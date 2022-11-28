ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

dailytitan.com

CSUF professor of anthropology dies at 64

John Patton, an evolutionary anthropologist and a tribal specialist who taught at Cal State Fullerton since 2005, died on the morning of Nov. 9 at 64 years old. Patton passed from an acute medical event that is still under investigation. Patton’s passion for anthropology drove him to provide many field...
FULLERTON, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Middle Schooler Wins Major Scholarship

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank-born middle schooler David Hadi was recently named the recipient of the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship by the Institute for Educational Advancement making him the first ever Burbank student to receive the merit-based scholarship. This four-year high school...
BURBANK, CA
thequakercampus.org

Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College

Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Education Week honors impact of local educators

Amid statewide protests from University of California academic workers marching for better working conditions, Cal State Fullerton highlighted the importance of educators and their impact on the communities they serve. Education Week, hosted by the College of Education from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, consisted of in-person and virtual panels...
ORANGE, CA
foxla.com

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Review: Acting outshines weak script at Young Theatre

“She Kills Monsters” is an amusing university production that pays homage to nerd culture and the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Easily the strongest part of the production was the cast’s acting, which elevated a plotline that was somewhat lacking in places. Cal State Fullerton’s College of...
sanclementetimes.com

Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA

It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana Mayor Sarmiento has been elected to the O.C. Board of Supervisors

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – With over 98% of the votes counted, and only a 3,000 vote margin, Mayor Vicente Sarmiento declared victory today. After 15 years, Sarmiento finally brings Latino representation to the current Board of Supervisors’ newly drawn Second District that is almost 67% Latino. The district includes Anaheim, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, and all of Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Around and About December 2022 Peninsula

The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA

