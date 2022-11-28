Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
dailytitan.com
CSUF professor of anthropology dies at 64
John Patton, an evolutionary anthropologist and a tribal specialist who taught at Cal State Fullerton since 2005, died on the morning of Nov. 9 at 64 years old. Patton passed from an acute medical event that is still under investigation. Patton’s passion for anthropology drove him to provide many field...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Middle Schooler Wins Major Scholarship
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank-born middle schooler David Hadi was recently named the recipient of the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship by the Institute for Educational Advancement making him the first ever Burbank student to receive the merit-based scholarship. This four-year high school...
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
dailytitan.com
Education Week honors impact of local educators
Amid statewide protests from University of California academic workers marching for better working conditions, Cal State Fullerton highlighted the importance of educators and their impact on the communities they serve. Education Week, hosted by the College of Education from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, consisted of in-person and virtual panels...
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
This Is California's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Even Santa is entitled to a vacation every once in awhile.
Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act
While three major housing projects coming to the area have seen some pushback from the local community, city officials say housing needs to be built in every part of the city. The post Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act appeared first on Long Beach Post.
kcrw.com
Long Beach Mayor-elect Rex Richardson believes city must renew commitment to residents
Decades ago, a legendary local soccer team called Hollywood United brought together expats from Europe, including rock musicians, movie actors, and even Milli Vanilli. Rex Richardson will be Long Beach’s first Black mayor. He wants to make the city a model for addressing housing, homelessness, and public safety.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
dailytitan.com
Review: Acting outshines weak script at Young Theatre
“She Kills Monsters” is an amusing university production that pays homage to nerd culture and the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Easily the strongest part of the production was the cast’s acting, which elevated a plotline that was somewhat lacking in places. Cal State Fullerton’s College of...
sanclementetimes.com
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA
It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana Mayor Sarmiento has been elected to the O.C. Board of Supervisors
ORANGE COUNTY, CA – With over 98% of the votes counted, and only a 3,000 vote margin, Mayor Vicente Sarmiento declared victory today. After 15 years, Sarmiento finally brings Latino representation to the current Board of Supervisors’ newly drawn Second District that is almost 67% Latino. The district includes Anaheim, Tustin, Orange, Garden Grove, and all of Santa Ana.
easyreadernews.com
Around and About December 2022 Peninsula
The Palos Verdes Assembly volunteers recognized their 2022-2023 Patronesses at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion on September 11. Our 40 Patronesses serve throughout the duration of their children’s memberships, said Assembly publicity chair Heather ElkinPatroness. Patronesses volunteer their time to help with community events, and the annual Presentation Ball, typically held the first Saturday in May at The Biltmore in Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland returns this weekend to LA County
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is known for a lot of things, but snow is not one of them. Sure, it’s happened, but most of the flakes that make their way to LA are human made, like the ones that will be dumped in 31 LA County parks this December as part of a Winter Wonderland program.
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
