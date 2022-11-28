ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

TheDailyBeast

It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
eenews.net

Biden begins new phase on climate action

President Joe Biden set out to reframe his economic record Tuesday with a visit to a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Michigan. He was there to tout a $300 million expansion made possible by funding through this year’s CHIPS and Science bill. But his speech reflected a nuanced pivot in messaging as he enters the next phase of his presidency — one in which Republicans control the House and his chief job is to put past legislative victories into real-world action.
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

COP27: The Good and the Bad from the Climate Change Conference

World leaders convened in Egypt for COP27; during last year's session in Glasgow, they kept alive the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, the energy crisis - exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine - poses additional challenges to a faster reduction in fossil fuel emissions. The reduced supply of natural gas in Europe is being solved in the short term with an increased use of coal for energy generation. In June, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands announced an emergency restart of coal power plants, postponing the planned decommissioning of the heavy emitters (coal power plants emit more than twice as much as natural gas plants of the same size).
POLITICO

Natural gas tug-of-war

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent Europe knocking on the United States’ door looking for natural gas. Meanwhile, some communities in the United States are trying to ban it. Montgomery County, Md., made moves this week to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

