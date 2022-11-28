World leaders convened in Egypt for COP27; during last year's session in Glasgow, they kept alive the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, the energy crisis - exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine - poses additional challenges to a faster reduction in fossil fuel emissions. The reduced supply of natural gas in Europe is being solved in the short term with an increased use of coal for energy generation. In June, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands announced an emergency restart of coal power plants, postponing the planned decommissioning of the heavy emitters (coal power plants emit more than twice as much as natural gas plants of the same size).

2 DAYS AGO