It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
Despite Biden’s promises, logging still threatens old forests and U.S. climate goals
On Earth Day 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect important but overlooked partners in the fight against climate change: mature and old-growth forests that sequester carbon, without charging a dime. It came as a major relief to advocates, after four years of conservation rollbacks and climate...
Energy & Environment — What a rail strike would mean for energy
Congress is moving quickly to avoid a possible rail strike, which could have severe effects on the energy industry if it were to happen. Meanwhile, the Biden administration pledges to protect a sacred Nevada site, and more than a dozen Puerto Rican towns sue oil companies over climate change. This...
US rule would limit methane leaks from public lands drilling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department on Monday proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands, the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. The proposal by...
Mounting Scientific Evidence Rekindles Fracking Health Concerns
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This story was originally published by Yale E360 and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Almost 20 years after the adoption of hydraulic fracturing began to supercharge US production...
U.S. gets tough on methane with new proposals on oil and gas
An Interior Department proposal on methane follows dire warnings of the threat from the harmful greenhouse gas by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
Biden begins new phase on climate action
President Joe Biden set out to reframe his economic record Tuesday with a visit to a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Michigan. He was there to tout a $300 million expansion made possible by funding through this year’s CHIPS and Science bill. But his speech reflected a nuanced pivot in messaging as he enters the next phase of his presidency — one in which Republicans control the House and his chief job is to put past legislative victories into real-world action.
COP27: The Good and the Bad from the Climate Change Conference
World leaders convened in Egypt for COP27; during last year's session in Glasgow, they kept alive the ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. However, the energy crisis - exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine - poses additional challenges to a faster reduction in fossil fuel emissions. The reduced supply of natural gas in Europe is being solved in the short term with an increased use of coal for energy generation. In June, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands announced an emergency restart of coal power plants, postponing the planned decommissioning of the heavy emitters (coal power plants emit more than twice as much as natural gas plants of the same size).
Natural gas tug-of-war
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent Europe knocking on the United States’ door looking for natural gas. Meanwhile, some communities in the United States are trying to ban it. Montgomery County, Md., made moves this week to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural...
Some University of California striking workers reach deal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers on Tuesday reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California but will remain on strike in solidarity with thousands of graduate student workers at all 10 of the university system’s campuses. The union representing the scholars and...
