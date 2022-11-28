Mike Norvell’s attention to detail pays off for FSU in Year 3

The strain in Mike Norvell ’s voice was that of someone who had spent the previous 60 minutes constantly talking. Yet it was the smile that accessorized the gravelly tone that said much, much more.

For the past three seasons as the Florida State coach, Norvell has shared his vision for the program with just about anybody who would listen. It was difficult at first, with the Seminoles coming off their second straight losing season and their third coach in four seasons, but he was undeterred.

Even through a difficult inaugural season overshadowed by a COVID-19 pandemic, the message never wavered. Even when fans questioned whether Norvell was the right fit after a 0-4 start to the 2021 season, the message remained on point. Even when FSU lost out on the top high school recruit in the country, sending the message boards into a tizzy, the message was loud and clear.

Play hard, pay attention to the details and play for each other.

And that message resonated louder than ever when the Florida State coaches and players found themselves shoulder-to-shoulder on the field at Bobby Bowden Field on Friday night following a 45-38 win over rival Florida. It was the first time fans had stormed the field at the Doak Campbell Stadium since the late 1990s.

It was the perfect culmination of three seasons of hard work that capped the program’s first nine-win season since 2016.

“We want to show it’s a football team and a football program that’s building and going in the right direction,” Norvell said. “I don’t know how many people at the beginning of the year — what their thoughts of this team were, but I knew who I had in that locker room. I knew the heart, and I knew the work. I watched them throughout the offseason.”

Nobody outside of the program could have guessed how this season would go for the Seminoles.

Florida State opened with a dominating performance in a Week 0 win over Duquesne, but it wasn’t until the following weekend that it was clear that something was different about these Seminoles.

FSU jumped out to a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead over LSU, sending the sold-out crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans into a frenzy. The Tigers cut the lead to 24-23 with no time on the clock, but defensive back Shyheim Brown blocked the extra point kick to preserve the win.

Two weeks later, against Louisville , FSU found itself trailing 21-14 at the half with quarterback Jordan Travis on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Backup Tate Rodemaker rallied the ‘Noles for a 35-31 win over the Cardinals, capped by Kevin Knowles’ interception of Malik Cunningham in the final seconds.

Florida State improved to 4-0 with a win over Boston College for its best start since 2015. FSU cracked the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2019.

“We needed to see those positive steps,” Norvell said. “Those players in that locker room are confident, and they’re confident because of the work that they’ve invested and the experiences that they’ve had.”

Even when the Seminoles lost three straight to then-No. 22 Wake Forest, then-No. 14 N.C. State and then-No. 4 Clemson by a combined 18 points, they didn’t waver. In years past, a stretch like that would have derailed them.

“We’ve come a long way — a very long way — and I’ve been here through the ups and downs throughout it,” said Travis. “I’m so proud of everyone on this football team.”

Florida State would win its next four games, outscoring its opponents 173-29.

Along the way, the Seminoles found themselves back in the top 25, including an appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2017.

“It was big for the program to get back to where we’re now in the national conversation, to be able to be ranked, to be able to play well, put together consistent weeks of playing at a high level,” said Norvell. “Even in challenging moments where maybe you are not playing your best throughout a game, you’re able to overcome that because of the response.”

The culmination of all the hard work came against Florida, the first rivalry win since 2017. It also was the first time Florida State has beaten both in-state rivals — Miami and Florida — in the same season since 2016.

FSU won’t know its bowl destination until Sunday, but that won’t stop preparations this week.

Norvell has a young roster, but some key contributors are out of eligibility while some could leave before the bowl game.

Nose tackle Robert Cooper and edge rusher Leonard Warner II are seniors, as is offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons . Edge rusher Jared Verse , who has been projected to be a first-round pick in the April NFL draft, could skip the postseason to prepare.

Safety Jammie Robinson and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett also could depart, as could Travis, although no one has made any official announcement.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff continues to make inroads on the recruiting trail with the early signing period looming Dec. 21. The Seminoles have 16 commitments to their 2023 recruiting class which ranks No. 17 in the latest 247Sports composite team rankings. Those numbers could change, particularly with many high school recruits on hand to see FSU’s win over Florida.

“When it comes to recruiting, it’s remarkable,” said Norvell after the win over Florida. “We had a great group of young men that can be special difference-makers for this program. Many are committed, and some we’ll continue to work on.

“As we sit there and go through it, it’s still about finding the best fit for Florida State. We’ve stayed true to that since I got here, and you see how that’s carried over to where you have a football team that plays together. Great talent, great ability, but it’s also great heart.”

The image of fans storming the field Friday night should help, and it’s one that the players currently on the roster won’t soon forget.

“It was an amazing feeling. People stopping you and asking for pictures and everybody has their cameras out,” said Verse. “Everybody was on the field jumping and stepping on the Gator head.”

Added transfer running back Trey Bensonz: “I always see that stuff on TV, but I never thought I would be in that moment.”

For Norvell, the message is clear.

“The future’s bright here, and it’s because of the commitment these young men are making. Just so proud of them,” he said.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .