generalaviationnews.com
Exhausted pilot loses control of plane while landing
The pilot, who was recovering from a recent illness, told investigators that after hand-propping the tailwheel-equipped Super Chief’s engine to start it, he became extremely tired. Later during the flight, he realized he was too tired to continue and returned to the airport in Blountstown, Florida, to land. During...
generalaviationnews.com
Newark schools partners with Aviation Institute of Maintenance
The public schools in Newark, New Jersey, have launched an aviation program through a partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) of Teterboro, N.J. The partnership with AIM is set to launch in the spring of 2023 for eligible graduating seniors, with plans to expand to full-time enrollment of Newark students at AIM, according to officials with the Newark Board of Education.
generalaviationnews.com
Cracked cylinder ends flight early
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was direct ZZZ and had...
generalaviationnews.com
Flight training tips from a pro
A safe pilot is a pilot who is always learning. But most general aviation pilots don’t get the chance to go to FlightSafety, CAE Simuflite, SimCom, or some other FAR Part 142 training center. That doesn’t mean we can’t pick up some tips from the CFIs who train the...
generalaviationnews.com
New terminal opens at KOJA
WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma — A new terminal building officially opened Nov. 22, 2022, at the Weatherford Stafford Regional Airport (KOJA). The $1.6 million project began in December of 2021 and took nearly 11 months to complete, according to airport officials. The new terminal was necessary because the current building, attached...
