The public schools in Newark, New Jersey, have launched an aviation program through a partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) of Teterboro, N.J. The partnership with AIM is set to launch in the spring of 2023 for eligible graduating seniors, with plans to expand to full-time enrollment of Newark students at AIM, according to officials with the Newark Board of Education.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO