Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music EnsembleTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Henderson County after evading arrest in stolen 4-wheeler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after being accused of driving away in a 4-wheeler from a sheriff’s deputy, said officials. A deputy saw a man driving on a county road around 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop because the 4-wheeler did not […]
Police: Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Gregg County
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department arrested a murder suspect who was wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. According to LPD, they received a tip from Gregg County Crime Stoppers Network on the location of the suspect, 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts, who was wanted for second degree murder. Roberts was arrested and […]
21 People Indicted for Money Laundering Schemes in Tyler, Texas
Twenty-one people have been indicted in Tyler, Texas for their part in cryptocurrency money laundering networks that the U.S. Attorney General's office says have been under investigation for years. KETK reports that "according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from...
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14
A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
Man charged in connection to 2007 Wood County cold case murder of Brittany McGlone no-billed
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man who was charged in connection to the Wood County cold case 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone was no-billed by a grand jury on Wednesday, according to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office. Chad Earl Carr was arrested this year on a capital murder charge. Since the case was […]
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
East Texas teenager dies after 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County on Tuesday. The wreck happened on US 175 east of Frankston at about 10:11 p.m. A 2010 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound on US Highway 175, and the driver tried to turn left on ACR 3051, said DPS. Authorities […]
KWTX
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside East Texas ER
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police officer who was working security at a Longview emergency medical facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the officer was checking vehicles in the parking lot of Hospitality Health ER on McCann Road as part...
DPS identifies man killed at Longview ER after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed Sunday night after he allegedly pulled a pistol on an off-duty Kilgore police officer and threatened him with it. The man was identified as Calvin L. Brown Jr, 61, from Longview. According to Kilgore Police, the officer who was working an off-duty security job for Hospitality ER […]
ktalnews.com
Woman, child wounded in Marshall shooting
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting early Monday that left a woman and a child wounded. According to MPD, officers were called to investigate reports of multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight and arrived to find two gunshot victims, a woman and a child. Both victims were taken to area hospitals.
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to […]
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
KSLA
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase. They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
Tyler, TX Woman Shares Why People Should Respect Walmart Employees
Recently, a woman I know named Elisha who lives in Tyler, Texas posted online as to why she feels strongly that people need to show respect for the people who work at our East Texas Walmart locations. Even before I dug in and read more of her post, I was...
Man shot after allegedly holding wife and daughter hostage in Jacksonville
UPDATE: Around 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to Sergeant Adam Albritton, Texas Department of Public Safety. When Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers arrived at the scene, the man allegedly confronted them […]
That One Year I Should’ve Been Put on Santa’s ‘Naughty’ List
My family always made a big deal about Christmas when I was a kid growing up in Texas. Well, at least up until my sister got married. It was still always fun into adulthood. But there is something magical about Christmastime when you're a kid. I spent quite a few of them growing up in Tyler, Texas.
What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?
What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
Mineola ISD, PD, & DQ Teaming Up to Help ETX Kids This Christmas
If you love soft serve treats and helping kids this is going to be right up your alley -- and all you really gotta do is eat cool treats. In Mineola, TX something special is being blended together and I'm not just talking about DQ Blizzards. It was announced today...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0