Kilgore, TX

Police: Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department arrested a murder suspect who was wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. According to LPD, they received a tip from Gregg County Crime Stoppers Network on the location of the suspect, 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts, who was wanted for second degree murder. Roberts was arrested and […]
21 People Indicted for Money Laundering Schemes in Tyler, Texas

Twenty-one people have been indicted in Tyler, Texas for their part in cryptocurrency money laundering networks that the U.S. Attorney General's office says have been under investigation for years. KETK reports that "according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from...
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14

A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
Woman, child wounded in Marshall shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting early Monday that left a woman and a child wounded. According to MPD, officers were called to investigate reports of multiple gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight and arrived to find two gunshot victims, a woman and a child. Both victims were taken to area hospitals.
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas

When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase. They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence...
Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
