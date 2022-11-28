Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot takes off with tow bar still attached
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I flew my Cessna 182 from...
generalaviationnews.com
Cracked cylinder ends flight early
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was direct ZZZ and had...
Flying Magazine
The Large, Slow-Moving Shadow of the Convair L-13
Designed by Stinson and manufactured by Convair, the L-13 emphasized function over form and provided outstanding STOL capability. [Courtesy Stinsonflyer.com]. Among the many post-war aircraft that were developed in the late 1940s and 1950s, one of the more interesting and lesser-known examples is the Convair L-13. Tasked with creating a multi-purpose liaison aircraft with STOL capability, the designers strongly prioritized function over form. The result was an aircraft that visually seems to have been cobbled together by Dr. Frankenstein’s aerodynamicist cousin, yet met its challenging design goals nicely.
monitordaily.com
KlasJet Adds Boeing 737 BBJ2 to Fleet
KlasJet, a private and corporate jet charter company operating a fleet of jets based in Lithuania, added a Boeing 737 BBJ2 MSN 32971 jet to its fleet. The aircraft is set to begin operations in mid-April 2023 and will be based in Dubai. The general sales agent for this aircraft will be Chapman Freeborn’s UAE Dubai office.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Passengers Discover a Snake on Their Plane
What’s more frightening on a plane than finding an unsuspecting visitor on board with you? This was true for an Aeromexico flight that led to the pilot having to make an emergency landing after a snake was found on the plane. A short video clip posted on the news...
Flying Magazine
Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue
The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
Gulfstream working with FAA to address soot on some private jets
Nov 29 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp's (GD.N) Gulfstream Aerospace has notified owners of its G500 and G600 jets and the Federal Aviation Administration that it has discovered soot at the rear of some of those business jets, possibly because of the way a small engine vents gas in flight.
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) appointed Declan Fitzpatrick as interim CEO succeeding Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, who has accepted a position as managing director of Wizz Air Malta. Fitzpatrick has 16 years of experience with IAA, having previously held the position of director of regulatory performance and innovation. The Malibu...
generalaviationnews.com
Hartzell extends RAF discounts
Hartzell Propeller is extending its $1,000 discount to supporters of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF) on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers through 2023, marking the third consecutive year of this discount. Hartzell also will continue to make a $250 contribution to RAF for each of these special sales, company officials...
generalaviationnews.com
Student pilot hits construction vehicle while taxiing
The student pilot reported that while taxiing to the run-up area at the airport in Mesa, Arizona, he stopped when he noticed a construction vehicle in close proximity to the taxiway. After he assessed the situation, he felt he had enough room to taxi around the vehicle on the left,...
Transportation Committee asks FAA for answers over remote airline dispatching
On Tuesday, U.S. Reps. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) and Rick Larsen (D-WA) asked the Federal Aviation Administration to explain why certain airline dispatchers are allowed to continue working remotely. In a letter to FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen, DeFazio, the chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Larsen, the chair of the House […] The post Transportation Committee asks FAA for answers over remote airline dispatching appeared first on Transportation Today.
Experts: It's safer to leave your phone in airplane mode when you fly
Experts say cellphones have never been directly tied to an airplane crash, but they still worry that they could interfere with a plane's automation.
SpaceNews.com
Wide-Field-of-View missile warning satellite transmits first images
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has received initial images from a new missile-warning satellite launched in July, Millennium Space Systems announced Nov. 29. The Boeing-owned company is the manufacturer of the Wide Field of View (WFOV), a mid-sized spacecraft equipped with an L3Harris infrared sensor payload. Deployed in...
generalaviationnews.com
The case against flight instruction
It’s ironic that although the gateway to aviation requires each and every one of us to work side-by-side with a flight instructor, some do not regard the option as a viable or desirable choice for a career. Perhaps it is the perception that flight instruction is dull, repetitive work...
