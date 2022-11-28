ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal vs Uruguay prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

By Jack Rathborn
 2 days ago

Portugal face Uruguay in Group H as two of the dark horses for the Qatar World Cup continue their campaigns.

The Selecao lead the group after victory over Ghana , while La Celeste were held by South Korea in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile Portugal have shown unity after a setback to their defence with Danilo Pereira ruled out injured for the remainder of the group stage.

“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons and we will be ready to play against anyone in this tournament.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Portugal vs Uruguay?

The World Cup group stage game is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday 28 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch it online?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and STV and will also be available to stream for free online on ITV X. Coverage starts at 6:10pm GMT.

Team news

William Carvalho could replace Otavio in the line-up, while Raphael Guerreiro should hold off Diogo Dalot’s challenge to start. Likewise, Rafa Leao will surely continue to wait for a starting role.

Danilo Pereira is out for the next two games with a rib fracture, which means veteran Pepe will come in.

Ronald Araujo is still likely to be out injured, with Edinson Cavani to operate in relief to Luis Suarez, who struggled for more than an hour before El Matador came on.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, R. Guerreiro, Rúben Neves, William, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Ronaldo

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Coates, Godín, Giménez; Varela, Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Cavani, Darwin Núñez

Odds

Portugal: 19/20

Draw: 23/10

Uruguay: 14/5

Prediction

Both sides appear reluctant to take the handbreak off, but Portugal, through necessity, showed a higher ceiling in the win over Ghana, so we’ll look to the Selecao to edge out La Celeste here. Portugal 2-1 Uruguay.

The Independent

