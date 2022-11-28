Read full article on original website
The Canada Dental Benefit Is Available As Of December 1 & Here's How To Apply For It
The federal government has unveiled more details about the Canada Dental Benefit, and it's now much clearer how to apply, who is eligible, and when you can get it. Announced earlier this year and the product of a NDP-Liberal deal, Canadian families will now get more support with their children's dental care.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
EI Is Changing In Canada & Workers Who Get Sick Will Be Able To Get Paid For Much Longer
The federal government has announced changes to Canada's Employment Insurance (EI) sickness benefits, which will enable workers to claim money for much longer if they become ill or injured. On November 25, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough confirmed that the EI sickness benefit extension would become permanent, a move which the...
House Prices In Canada Are Set To Fall In 2023 & Here's Where They're Going Down The Most
With high inflation generally being hard on Canadian wallets this year, a bit of good news on the cost of housing in Canada is always welcome. According to a new report by real estate company RE/MAX, Canucks can expect to see a decline in the cost of housing in Canada in 2023.
Ontario Is Investing $4.6M To Help Nurses Upgrade Their Skills & Here's What That Means
The Ontario government announced on Thursday that it would invest over $4.6 million in the Michener Institute to ensure that nurses looking to work in critical care units of hospitals get the training they need. The multimillion-dollar investment will provide free training for registered nurses to upgrade their skills and...
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Forgot All About Her Ticket For Months & Then Found Out She Won
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta found out she had accidentally forgotten about a ticket and it turned out she had won big!. Krista Castagna, from the town of Sedgewick, bought a Lotto Max ticket way back in June from Harvest Hills Lotto at 615 - 54 Ellerslie Rd. S.W. in Edmonton. She put the ticket in her wallet and forgot all about it for months.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
"Affordability will be restored. The [housing] market won't be overvalued after this process is over," says Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi.
Alberta Housing Prices Are Predicted To Rise In 2023 As More People Move To The Province
If you're looking to buy a house in 2023, it might be good to do it sooner rather than later as house prices are set to increase in parts of Alberta next year. According to RE/MAX's 2023 Canadian Housing Market Outlook Report, Alberta home prices are set to get more expensive in 2023, with average sale prices increasing in both Calgary and Edmonton.
Morning Brief: Canada's Richest Neighbourhoods, Old Toys Worth Thousands & More
Happy "Friday Jr." and first day of the final month of 2022 — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: French scientists say they have successfully revived a so-called "zombie" virus that had been safely frozen in Siberian permafrost for about 48,500 years. But have no fear! The revival effort is apparently just a practice run to prepare for the event that climate change could unearth thousands of other long-dormant viruses, according to one scientist at a remote research base who is becoming increasingly agitated while quite obviously hiding the gash on his arm from his colleagues.
The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs & You Could Earn Up To $137K
The City of Calgary is hiring for a lot of jobs at the moment and as well as working to improve the city, you could also earn a great salary too with some jobs paying up to $137,000. You can get a head start on any new year job hunters...
3 Sets Of Holiday Lights Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To An 'Electric Shock Hazard'
The festive season is drawing close and with it comes a new set of consumer product recalls from Health Canada. Between November 28 and December 1, the government agency issued three alerts for decorative lighting strings where their sampling and evaluation program determined that they "may pose an electric shock hazard to consumers."
Ontario's Staycation Tax Credit Is Expiring This Month & Don't Miss Out On A Cheaper Trip
Time is running out for those hoping to take advantage of the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit. An initiative that lets residents claim up to 20% of accommodation expenses for vacationing within the province. "You can claim eligible expenses of up to $1,000 as an individual or $2,000 if you have...
BC Ferries Is Hiring A Bunch Of Jobs With Travel Perks & Some Pay Over $25 An Hour
If you're looking for a new career, BC Ferries is currently hiring a bunch of different high-paying jobs in B.C. — and they come with some pretty sweet benefits too. Some perks with the local ferry company include free passes for ferry travel, a public service pension plan, discounts on gift shops as well as some local businesses on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland and at least three weeks of vacation days, right off the bat, according to the website.
