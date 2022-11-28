Best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now — $79 AirPods, $500 off MacBook Pro and more

Thanks to Apple Cyber Monday deals, there are plenty of ways to save on new devices. Anyone shopping for AirPods, iPads, iPhones, MacBooks and more can score amazing deals right now.

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple devices today include the AirPods Pro for $159 and the Apple Watch SE for $149 . Both might be previous-gen models, but remain outstanding values with these huge discounts. Otherwise, this is a great time to pick up the latest MacBooks, as the new MacBook Air M2 is $150 off at Amazon , while the 16" MacBook Pro M1 Pro is $500 off at Amazon . And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

The Apple Store is having its own Cyber Monday sale, offering gift cards of varying values when you buy select products. That said, history shows the biggest discounts and best Apple Cyber Monday deals come from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. We're keeping a close eye on every one of these sites to help you save big on all things Apple. Here are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

AirPods Deals

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79 @ Walmart

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods for just $79. That brings the cost down 50%, making it the all-time-low price for the classic AirPods. These AirPods offer easy pairing with Apple devices and 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case.)

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Save $90: The AirPods Pro are Apple's original noise-canceling earbuds. Despite being a few years older than the recently-introduced AirPods Pro 2, the originals are still highly rated for their solid ANC and overall sound performance, are IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance, and come with a wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it's lost.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are up to $100 off right now at Amazon, which isn't the lowest price we've seen but is still a great deal. You get strong noise canceling performance, Spatial audio support and a handy digital crown for volume control. The 20 hours of battery life is pretty great, too. And it's all wrapped up in a sleek and minimalist design.

iPhone Deals

iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering a free iPhone 14 Pro (up to $1,000) when you trade-in your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Existing members can get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G data plans.

iPhone 13 Pro: $5/month w/ new line @ Verizon

iPhone deals rarely get better than this. Verizon is offering the Phone 13 Pro for just $5 per month when you open a new line. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll need to make your purchase online only. Plus, you'll get an extra $200 credit when you switch from a competing carrier.

iPhone 13: $50 free gift card @ Apple

Apple isn't offering a discount on the iPhone 13 exactly, but it will give you back a little money in the form of a gift card. This deal also applies to the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE until November 28.

Apple TV Deals

Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Gen): was $179 now $94 @ Best Buy

The Apple TV 4K supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Apple TV 4K (64GB): was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Enjoy one of the best streaming devices out there, with this epic price cut. This Apple TV 4K model comes with 64 of storage, and offers support for 4K resolution and HDR at up to 60 fps. Best Buy currently has the best price available for this configuration

Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart

The previous-gen Apple Watch SE is a solid mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's on sale for $149 which is its lowest price ever.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/44mm): was $279 now $259 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review , we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Amazon is offering a $20 discount on the larger 44mm model, which is the best price we've seen for this watch. This deal is coming in and out of stock. Check other colors if you don't see the sale price.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is brand new and is down to its lowest price. This deal will save you $50 on the best Apple Watch on the market. The watch has advanced activity tracking sensors, an ECG monitor, always-on display and a new skin temperature sensor that informs cycle and sleep tracking. The watch also brings Apple's new safety features like crash detection.

Apple Watch Series 8 (LTE/41mm): was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. This model also has Cellular/LTE support, meaning you can add a phone number to have the watch work independently of your iPhone. This is awesome for safety.

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is $60 off right now on Amazon. It's the cheapest we've seen Apple's biggest and toughest watch. The saving is across the Ultra with all of the different bands in stock, so if you had your eye on the trail loop or the alpine loop, you're in luck. In our Apple Watch Ultra review , we called it the best Apple Watch for anyone doing serious running, swimming, or biking. Best Buy offers the same price .

iPad Deals

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Sure, it's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's an excellent value and more affordable than ever.

iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (128GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 has been slashed $300 at Best Buy, which brings this 128GB configuration down to its lowest price of just $799. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support. Plus, it offers an impressive battery life and surprisingly powerful speakers for such a thin tablet.

MacBook Deals

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its M1 chip. This laptop also lasted over 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has this MacBook Air on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the comfy Magic Keyboard.

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review , we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $400: The MacBook Pro 14-inch is one of the best laptops money can buy, and you can save big right now on Amazon. It' packs a powerful new new M1 Pro CPU, a vibrant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display and plenty of ports, including HDMI and an SD Card slot. The best part is the over 14 hours of battery life in our testing.

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

Amazon are also offering $500 off the larger 16" MacBook Pro, for when you just need more exquisite Liquid Retina than the 14" can offer. This laptop also features the powerful M1 Pro chip, which contains 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, as well as 16GB of memory, to make production tasks a breeze. With 512GB storage, it also has enough space for plenty of files, although a pricier 1TB option is available if you think you'll need more.

Accessories

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

This is a great price on an item-tracking AirTag that comes just in time for all the holiday travel people might take. AirTags take the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple. You can use your phone to track the AirTag, with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you've found what you've lost.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon

$100 off! The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review , we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a much more affordable package. Even more so now that it's on sale for the first time ever.

Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

Whether you've lost your charger, or could do with an extra one to keep at work, it's always useful to have a spare. And right now, you can get $5 off the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable at Amazon. It's one meter in length and the USB alternative is also on sale for $14, down from $29.

Spigen AirPods Pro case (2019): was $24 now $16 @ Amazon

If you have a pair of 2019 AirPods Pro, grab this case to keep them safe. Spigen are well known for the quality of protection their cases offer, and this AirPods Pro case is no exception. It's rugged, but remains stylish and comes with a carabiner which allows you to clip it onto your bag or belt.

AirPods Max case: was $26 now $19 @ Amazon

We've found that a case is a must-have accessory when using AirPods Max, and now you can get this stylish case for less. They'll protect your AirPods Max from drops and scratches, and come with a mesh pocket to store extra accessories.