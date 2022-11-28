Ringing in the New Year is a big deal for many, and why should that be any different for The City Different? Since 2015, Santa Fe has been giving the heave ho to the old year, and welcoming a peaceful and prosperous new one, with a community celebration on Santa Fe Plaza, highlighted by the rising (not dropping) of a Zia symbol, created by a traditional Spanish colonial artisan. Live music, bonfires, food and drink, and more draw hundreds to New Year’s Eve on the Plaza, on the last day of the year, Saturday, December 31, 2022.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO