Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOAT 7
Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque
The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
KRQE News 13
Write a letter to Santa; Macy’s will donate to ‘Make-A-Wish’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Macy’s beloved letter-writing to Santa campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, is back this year. They are also inviting the whole community to participate. From Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, for every letter sent to Santa that’s dropped off in Macy’s, they will donate $2...
KRQE News 13
Tenderlove Community Center hosts clothing event for homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing support for the homeless population, Tenderlove Community Center (TLCC) works to inspire and empower homeless and low-income families to become financially self-supporting through job and life skills training. They are having an event called ‘Mending for the Homeless’ this year, TLCC will be partnering...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Lottery provides easy gift ideas for the holiday season
‘Tis the season for winning. The New Mexico lottery provides fun gift ideas for this holiday season. It invites people to get creative when giving out the scratchers. For example, you can hang some from the Christmas tree or create a mini scratchers tree to give to someone as a gift. The point of these gifts is to make it fun and exciting. By buying one, your money goes toward the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
gotodestinations.com
The 8 Best Breakfast Spots in Santa Fe, New Mexico – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We cover excellent spots downtown, southwestern spots if you are craving a little heat, and frankly everything in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Pantry Restaurant. Pantry Restaurant is a great local spot...
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
rrobserver.com
Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade
The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Helping others during the holidays, continued II
There are many nonprofits and charitable organizations in Las Cruces and Doña Ana County that provide care and support for those in need every day of the year. As we approach the holidays, “it is more than usually desirable that we should make some slight provision for the Poor and Destitute, who suffer greatly at the present time,” as Charles Dickens said in his classic 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol.”
rrobserver.com
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
rrobserver.com
Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade
Soon a glow will fill the streets of Route 66 in Nob Hill. Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade. The event begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Nob Hill. According to Bree Ortiz, Community Events Division manager, the...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
santafe.com
New Year’s Eve on the Plaza
Ringing in the New Year is a big deal for many, and why should that be any different for The City Different? Since 2015, Santa Fe has been giving the heave ho to the old year, and welcoming a peaceful and prosperous new one, with a community celebration on Santa Fe Plaza, highlighted by the rising (not dropping) of a Zia symbol, created by a traditional Spanish colonial artisan. Live music, bonfires, food and drink, and more draw hundreds to New Year’s Eve on the Plaza, on the last day of the year, Saturday, December 31, 2022.
KOAT 7
A local couple battles a rare cancer together
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
KOAT 7
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
One-time $400 relief check going out to Americans now – see who will get the money from $10million pot before Christmas
CASH worth $400 has gone out to thousands of Americans ahead of the holidays. During the week of November 13, the New Mexico Human Services Department (NMHSD) said the payments would arrive to low-income households. It is available under a $10million pot thanks to the state legislature’s allocation. “We...
Comments / 0