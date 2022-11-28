ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok

Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 21 – November 27, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,417 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-69018. On November 26, 2022, Deputy Lee responded to the 3500 block of Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex man

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex man. Kirk Zylanz, 68, is 5’11” tall and weighs 122 pounds. He was last seen in the Essex area wearing a black shirt, pajamas, white socks, and sandals. Authorities say he may be operating a gray...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD

