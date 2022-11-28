Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash
FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
WBOC
Former Talbot Co. Public Schools Safety Supervisor Gets 90 Days for Bringing Loaded Gun to School
EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year. Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens arrested in connection to a Brooklyn robbery, police say
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 30th in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Street. The victim stated he was...
Teenage girl accused of grocery store break-in, attacking employee with gun
Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.
foxbaltimore.com
3 men arrested in connection to a string of armed robberies in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department have made three arrests in connection to a string on armed robberies that happened on Nov. 29th in Baltimore. Police said the armed robberies and commercial armed robberies happened in the 4900 to 5600 block of Harford Road. After a brief foot...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
Wbaltv.com
Police warn about dangerous 'Orbeez Challenge' trending on TikTok
Police departments across the country and in Maryland are warning people about a dangerous TikTok challenge that involves shooting at other people. As an increasing number of TikTok challenges go viral, some are causing children to put themselves and others in danger. From dancing to comedy trends, TikTok is typically...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 21 – November 27, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,417 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-69018. On November 26, 2022, Deputy Lee responded to the 3500 block of Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown,...
Trial for Baltimore woman charged in child's death postponed again
It's been more than three years since a Baltimore woman was charged in connection with the death of her wife's 4-year-old biological son.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
Wbaltv.com
State calls witnesses to claim Angelo Harrod missed his intended target, shot midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state called four witnesses Wednesday morning on the third day of the murder trial for the suspect accused of killing a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother. Angelo Harrod, 31, of Annapolis, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Michelle Cummings, 57, who was...
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore City woman is Maryland’s first cold-related death of 2022-2023
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s first cold-related illness death for the 2022-2023 winter weather season. The deceased individual is an adult female in the 60 to 70 age range. The death occurred in Baltimore City. To prevent the onset of cold-related illness,...
Nottingham MD
Separate yard materials collection in Baltimore County to end in December, resume in April
TOWSON, MD—The separate collection of yard materials (for Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their collection schedules) will halt in December, and will resume in April 2023. The date of the last 2022 “Y” day varies among collection schedules. Residents should refer to their particular schedule...
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: Baltimore Police searching for gunman in brazen liquor store shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help finding the person seen on video shooting into a car driving away from a liquor store earlier this month. The shooting happened on November 15 in the 6200 block of Reisterstown Road, according to police. The video shows...
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Gabriella Hill, 14-Year-Old, Has Been Located
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14. Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Essex man
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex man. Kirk Zylanz, 68, is 5’11” tall and weighs 122 pounds. He was last seen in the Essex area wearing a black shirt, pajamas, white socks, and sandals. Authorities say he may be operating a gray...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Lexington Park Big Lots Store
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 2 pm, the suspect entered the Lexington Park Big Lots store, filled two reusable bags with merchandise and left the store without paying for any of the items.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
