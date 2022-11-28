Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Andy Reid Reacts to News Nagy Tipped Off Mahomes Before Draft
The coach joked about his quarterback’s admission this week.
WTOL-TV
As Deshaun Watson makes his Cleveland Browns debut, fans weigh his controversy against Pro Bowl talent
CLEVELAND — Whether you live in Cleveland or Houston, the return of Deshaun Watson to the National Football League has fans in a quandary. "We hope that the controversy is behind him," said Cory Hammer, president of the Space City Dawg Pound. The Space City Dawg Pound has backed...
WTOL-TV
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson discusses return to Houston for first start since suspension
BEREA, Ohio — Speaking to reporters for the first time in three months on Thursday, Deshaun Watson opted to stick to football. The Cleveland Browns quarterback, however, may not have the same luxury this Sunday. In what will mark his first start in nearly two years -- and since...
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Patriots
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13, here is Bills Wire’s latest stock report:. Three wins away from home in 12 days for the Bills. That’s enough alone to give kudos to McDermott. The cherry on top is how much better Buffalo played than New England in that third and final victory.
WTOL-TV
Reports: Michigan's Blake Corum having knee surgery, will miss rest of year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan star running back Blake Corum will have surgery on his injured knee and miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported Thursday afternoon by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. Corum hurt...
