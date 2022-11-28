ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Benzinga

Apple Supplier Succumbs To Pressure, Reportedly Agreeing To Make More Advanced Chips At US Plant

Apple Inc. AAPL chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM has yielded to pressure from OEMs to manufacture its more advanced chips in the U.S. What Happened: TSM now plans to manufacture its advanced 4-nanometer chips in its under-construction Arizona plant, which is set to open in 2024, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday November 30:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Will Powell, Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity moved higher Wednesday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers, as investors looked to a keynote address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the session while bracing for a series of job market data releases.
Reuters

China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch

LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Has Bad News For Market Bulls

The biggest question in the stock market is whether this year’s slump is close to an end. The S&P 500 has dropped 17% year to date. TheStreet.com recently asked several experts where stocks are headed from here. This is what they had to say:. Jack Ablin, chief investment officer...
Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Stocks Fell This Morning

CrowdStrike crushed on earnings last night, and beat on sales as well. CrowdStrike promised to follow up this earnings beat with another earnings beat in Q4. Investors sold off the stock anyway, and sold Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...

