Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy Propel 10 Years of Progress in NSCLC
"We should continue to see steady gains in new targets and improvements in our targeted therapies that make these options available for an ever-larger subgroup of patients with non–small cell lung cancer who can derive longer duration of benefit from additional lines of treatment," says H. Jack West, MD.
Ongoing Research in Brain Tumor Therapies Provides Hope for the Future
Primary brain cancers are aggressive, resulting in low survival rates, and pose significant challenges to effective treatment, but ongoing studies signal hope for patients with there tumors. A significant amount of research into the treatment of brain cancers is being conducted, and with multiple strategies being evaluated simultaneously, hope for...
Lancet Reviews the Key Treatment Options for BPDCN
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Jeffrey E. Lancet, MD, discussed the data behind tagraxofusp in patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. What is the background for the use of tagraxofusp-erzs (Elzonris) for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell...
Novel Agent Shows Tolerability and Response Signals in Combination With Chemotherapy in mPDAC
There was a potential antitumor signal observed with NGM120 in combination with chemotherapy, according to Andrew E. Hendifar, MD. NGM120, a first-in-class anti-glial-cellderived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) family receptor alpha–like (GFRAL) antibody, demonstrated tolerability and potential antitumor activity when used in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in a cohort of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), according to initial findings from a phase 1b trial.1.
Discussing the Role of Cabazitaxel Post–Hormone Therapy for mCRPC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Atish D. Choudhury, MD, PhD, discussed with participants the use of cabazitaxel in a patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who did not tolerate docetaxel. CASE SUMMARY. A 75-year-old man presented with intermittent right hip pain. His physical exam was unremarkable except for...
Trifluridine-Tipiracil, Bevacizumab Continue to Show Survival Benefits in mCRC
Real-world research show the tolerability and effectiveness of trifluridine and tipiracil combined with bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from a real-world, retrospective, open-label phase 2 trial provided further evidence that the combination of trifluridine and tipiracil (Lonsurf) plus bevacizumab (Avastin) was well tolerated...
Updates Results Support Repotrectinib in ROS1+ NSCLC
Updated findings from the TRIDENT-1 suggest that repotrectinib could represent a potential new treatment option for patients with ROS1- positive advanced non–small cell lung cancer, according to Byoung Chul Cho, MD, PhD. Updated efficacy, safety, and preliminary quality of life (QOL) fi ndings from the TRIDENT-1 study (NCT03093116) showed...
CAR T Cells are Taking Hold in the Multiple Myeloma Space
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Christopher R. D’Angelo, MD discussed recent approvals in the multiple myeloma space and how to treat patients using immunotherapy. For patients with multiple myeloma, novel immunotherapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells are proving effective and are taking their place as a new standard of care.
FDA Grants RMAT and Fast Track Designations to Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for B-NHL
The allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA granted CB-010, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with relapsed or refractory large B...
Olaparib Plus Abiraterone Improves rPFS Across Biomarker Groups for mCRPC
Fred Saad, MD, FRSC, discusses the findings of a biomarker analysis of the PROpel trial in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Fred Saad, MD, FRSC, director of prostate cancer research at Montreal Cancer Institute, discusses the findings of a biomarker analysis of the PROpel trial (NCT03732820) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
Dostarlimab Achieves Significant PFS Improvement in Primary Advanced or Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
The phase 2 RUBY clinical trial has met its primary end point with dostarlimab-gxly given after chemotherapy achieving progression-free survival improvement in adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Dostarlimab-gxly after chemotherapy demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in adult patients with primary...
Phase 1 Study Shows Signals of Response With Vaccine for HPV16+ Premalignancies
In a phase 1 study, a peptide conjugated vaccine showed potent immunogenicity and was able to induce functional T-cell responses in almost all vaccinated patients with HPV16-positive premalignancies. A vaccine comprised of amplivant-conjugated synthetic long peptides was found to be a feasible intradermal vaccine for inducing robust activity in patients...
Oncology Societies Recognize and Address Burnout During Conferences
According to John M. Burke, MD, significant attention has been paid in recent years to the problem of physician burnout and as oncologists continue to care for patients, it important to also care for themselves. Significant attention has been paid in recent years to the problem of physician burnout, a...
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month: Novel Targeted Therapy in PDAC
The landscape for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma has shifted due to novel targeted therapies that are opening new options for patients. With significant advances in precision medicine in oncology, only an exceedingly small percentage of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cases benefit from targeted therapy based on tumor biomarker selection. Over the last 2 years, emerging agents with novel molecular targets continue to show promising clinical activity.
Daratumumab With Bortezomib and Dexamethasone Improves Survival in RRMM
Patients with multiple myeloma administered daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone demonstrated improvements in overall survival compared with those given bortezomib and dexamethasone alone. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone significantly prolonged overall survival (OS) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), according to findings from...
About the CANOPY-A Trial of Adjuvant Canakinumab in NSCLC
Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, provides an overview of the phase 3 CANOPY-A study. Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, professor of medicine, Geffen School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, University of California, Los Angeles, provides an overview of the phase 3 CANOPY-A study (NCT03447769). In the phase...
Changes in the MCL Treatment Landscape
Tycel Phillips, MD, discusses recent changes in the mantle cell lymphoma treatment landscape. Tycel Phillips, MD, clinical associate professor, the Division of Hematology and Oncology, the Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan Health, discusses recent changes in the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treatment landscape. During a presentation at...
