Atlanta, GA

Suspects on the run after string of robberies, threatening clerk with sledgehammer, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta Police Department officials are asking the public to help identify robbery suspects.

APD said on Saturday at 1:41 p.m., the suspects were seen entering a convenience store located on Metropolitan Pkwy.

According to officials, one of the suspects, wearing a yellow hoodie, smashed the gaming machines with a small sledgehammer.

After the suspect smashed the machine, police said they demanded money from the store clerk.

The clerk gave the suspect money before the suspect, and his accomplice got away in a black Kia Forte, officers added.

Police said the suspects are also responsible for a similar incident on Wednesday at a convenience store on Cleveland Avenue and another on Saturday on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

It was not confirmed if a sledgehammer was used in the other incidents as well.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
