Live: the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available now

There are some genuinely outstanding Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals this year, to the point where if you'd actually held off from buying one on Black Friday in the hope that something better might come around on Cyber Monday then you are going to be rewarded.

Whether you're looking for a budget gaming that's still got the GPU goodness to game at 1080p, or you're up for spending that little bit more to bag a machine that can give a desktop gaming PC a run for its money, there are options for you right here.

I'm going to be running my eyes over the be best Cyber Monday laptop deals to make sure that you're not overspending on a mobile gaming machine or getting stuck with out-of-date hardware. There are new laptops launching next year, which is why the current-gen notebooks are going for such good prices, but they will command a higher price than this

Where to find the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Acer Nitro 5 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $798 at Walmart

Even now the hefty discount has expired, the Nitro is still one of the cheapest RTX 3060-based gaming laptop around going into Cyber Monday. For this much cash you're usually looking at a GTX 1650 Ti based machine, at best. But here, you get a genuine 1080p gaming GPU, and a quality AMD Ryzen CPU, too. The 8GB of RAM is a bit weak for high-end productivity tasks, but the 144Hz screen and 512GB SSD go some way to making up for that slight shortfall. View Deal

🚨BIG BOI SCREEN🚨

Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999 $879.99 at Newegg (save $119.01)

The Gigabyte cheapo big boi is back on the menu, with Newegg offering us this banging gaming laptop bargain for a delightful $880. You get the bigger screen, but with a 1080p resolution that the RTX 3060 will cope with quite happily. There's also that tasty Ryzen CPU for all your productivity needs, too. A lot of laptop for the money.

🚨MY FAVORITE LAPTOP DEAL TODAY!🚨

Asus ROG Strix G15 | AMD RX 6800M | AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

This is a genuinely fantastic gaming laptop deal, and you're going to need to hurry because if people have any sense they'll snap this right up. The RX 6800M is AMD's most powerful mobile GPU, and we're talking around RTX 3070 Ti levels of standard gaming prowess. For just $1,100. Throw in a 1440p screen running at 165Hz and you've got one mighty machine. View Deal

🚨CHEAPEST RTX 3070 LAPTOP AROUND🚨

Asus TUF Dash 15 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7-12650H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

Scraping in just under the $1,000 mark is this RTX 3070-powered ultramobile gaming PC. It's still rocking a 10-core, 16-thread CPU, but the Dash 15 is Asus' thinner gaming laptop variant and is a really nice machine. We'd maybe want a little more storage than 512GB but there's a spare SSD slot inside for when you do want to upgrade. This is also the cheapest RTX 3070 machine we've found right now. View Deal

If you're after RTX 3080 performance in your laptop, then these two are your best bets right now. The MSI is the cheaper machine by far, but the Zepyhyrus G15 from Asus packs both a 1TB SSD and a gorgeous 1440p 240Hz screen into its chassis.

MSI GP66 Leopard | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,849 $1,569.99 at Walmart (save $279.01)

It's an old code, sir, but it checks out. That's still an RTX 3080 GPU in there, even if it's plugged into an 11th Gen Intel CPU it'll still game like a hero. The rest of the spec is pretty decent, too, and means you'll have an RTX 3080-based system for less than an RTX 3070 Ti. View Deal

Asus Zephyrus G15 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

This is an incredible amount of gaming laptop for the money, and a pretty looking chassis to wrap it all up in. The RTX 3080 obviously gets top billing, but that 1440p 240Hz IPS screen has to get a mention, too. The rest of the spec is pretty standard, though I am pleased it's rocking a full 1TB SSD. The only note of warning is that it can get a little toasty thanks to that thinner chassis, however. View Deal

🚨SO DAMNED PRETTY ALERT🚨

Okay, so compared to the other machines we've been recommending, this Blade 14 isn't particularly great value. There are RTX 3080 laptops costing far less. But I love the Blade 14 as a machine, and it's even prettier in pink.

Razer Blade 14 Quartz | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 165Hz | 1440p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Razer (save $400)

The Razer Blade 14 is a sleek machine, and one of our favourites on the team. The pink Quartz version? Doubly so. It comes with an up to date Ryzen CPU that's supremely quick, and an RTX 3070 Ti which will see you right at the laptop's native 1440p. View Deal

If you're not willing to pay the pink premium for the Quartz edition, this Blade 14 in black is a great little laptop. One of my favorite laptops ever, to be honest.

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

An absolutely intense machine here with one of the best discounts we've seen. We're in love with the Blade in general, though not quite as powerful as it could be with its RTX 3070 Ti, it does have an excellent processor in the 6900HX. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 16 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR4 | 2TB SSD | $1,499.99 $1,309.99 at Newegg (save $190)

This deal isn't quite as hot as it was early Friday, but it's still a good price. For the cost of some RTX 3060 laptops, here you can net an RTX 3070 Ti, a high-end up-to-date Intel CPU, plenty of RAM and storage—all packed into a chassis that we've liked for a long time. It's billed as more of a creator laptop, being an Nvidia Studio laptop, and that's what we've always used these laptops for on-team. Hence the 4K resolution. But you could still game at high-res with the spec it delivers. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,249 $849 at Walmart (save $400)

Ooh look, another 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 inside it. These big screen machines generally come with a bit of a premium, mostly because they're quite niche devices, but this is a great price for one. And it's got a decent spec, too, including a great Zen 3 mobile CPU, a 144Hz refresh on that big boi screen, and the requisite 16GB/512GB RAM and SSD combo. View Deal

🚨CHEAPEST RTX 3070 TI GAMING LAPTOP SO FAR🚨

MSI Katana GF66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,699 $1,199 at Walmart (save $500)

The Cyber Monday price cuts are really kicking in now, especially on the laptop front. This is the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti toting notebook we've seen. Maybe ever. The 10-core Intel 12th Gen chip is great, the screen decent, and it's sporting a full 1TB SSD, too. A lot of laptop for the money. View Deal

Gotta catch 'em all. Actually, don't do that. If you bought all three colors of the Blade 14 you'd bankrupt yourself.

Razer Blade 14 Mercury | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Razer (save $600)

Just to complete the full set of Blade 14 colors, here's the Razer store exclusive Mercury white/grey edition. Also known as the This-Macbook-can-game Edition. It's the same spec as the pink and black versions, and the same great Blade 14 everything else. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus 5 SE4 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $150)

A new 12th Gen Intel CPU combined with a powerful 130W RTX 3070 for $1,150 is a solid offering. That's especially true since this one's paired with a fantastically speedy 360Hz panel. There's plenty of RAM for your games and the chassis is attractive too. View Deal

