Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4

We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!

Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]

The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event

World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas

Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

RNR Tire Express Lake Charles Black Friday Sale 2022

Happy holidays from the entire crew at RNR Tire Express (2870 Derick Drive)in Lake Charles!. Today is the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday and yes, the folks at RNR Tire Express have a major sale in progress for all their customers. Today and tomorrow, you don't need money to get started on anything in the store!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway 2022

Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway is in full swing! Each year this wonderful holiday initiative is presented by Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys law firm, who gives away hundreds of bikes across the state. The reason? McKernon said,. “God...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

UPDATE – Missing Lake Charles Woman Found in Louisiana Bayou

UPDATE: November 21, 2022 - According to a report from KPLC-TV, the body of Stephany Fong was discovered along with her vehicle in Bayou d’Inde. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division used sonar and discovered a vehicle at which point divers and recovery crews were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, as it has not been determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the bayou. No foul play is suspected at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stephany's family, friends, and those who knew and loved her.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Thanksgiving

1. DEVOTION (PG-13) The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Marlon Wayans Brings Comedy To The Golden Nugget

The hilarious, most out-of-control actors/comedians on the planet, are coming to Lake Charles in 2023! Marlon Wayans is bringing his insanely funny comedy stand-up routine to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort & Hotel. The youngest of 10 siblings and half are world-renowned comedians/actors, he had no choice but to be funny.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
