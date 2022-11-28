Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
See Inside The New Tobacco Plus On Nelson Road In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
It's been two years and four months since Tobacco Plus located on the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles lost its building due to hurricanes Laura and Delta back in August of 2020. They have been operating out of a portable trailer to stay...
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4
We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
See Jamie Bergeron Live In Lake Charles This Saturday, December 3rd
Are you ready for some chank-a-chank? Ready to hear some great traditional and high-powered Cajun and Louisiana music? Then get ready as that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a big show. Jamie is known for his great personality and crazy fun...
Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]
The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
Listener Poll: What SW Louisiana Town Should Have A CC’s Coffee?
The news that another Community Coffee shop would be closing down in Lake Charles hit SWLA hard this week. We love our music, food, and coffee in SWLA and Community Coffee is the go-to cup of joe for many whether it be at home or on the move. KPLC broke...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Watch As Lake Charles Woman And Spirit Guides Talk With Toni Jo Henry In Haunted Calcasieu Parish Courthouse [VIDEO]
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever heard the story of Toni Jo Henry and her execution and haunting here in Lake Charles? It's really interesting but the stories of the people who have encountered her inside the old dome courthouse in downtown Lake Charles are chilling. Toni Jo...
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event
World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
Once Was Inc & Troop D Present Inaugural Calcasieu Christmas
Seasons greetings from Once Was Inc., and Louisiana Troop! The Christmas holidays are here and Once Was Inc is ready to celebrate our area Veterans with free hams and toys! The Veterans community outreach nonprofit was launched in 2018 by husband and wife Petty Officer Michael Edmond (DJ Navy Vet) and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. The military couple's mission is to assist Veterans by connecting them to resources and services available at military facilities.
The Most Expensive Rent Houses In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everything is sky-high these days. Right? I'm sure I don't need to tell anyone that, but it's true. I just went to Target, I only had a few toiletries and cleaning supplies and my total was $300! Four bags. That's all I had. Wages in many cases are still not...
RNR Tire Express Lake Charles Black Friday Sale 2022
Happy holidays from the entire crew at RNR Tire Express (2870 Derick Drive)in Lake Charles!. Today is the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday and yes, the folks at RNR Tire Express have a major sale in progress for all their customers. Today and tomorrow, you don't need money to get started on anything in the store!
Don’t Miss Lake Charles’ Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration This Weekend
Well, Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th and once that is over, folks all over Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles will immediately move into full Christmas mode. It will be time for us to start putting up our Christmas decorations, get some shopping done, or just relax by the fire and watch some football.
Lake Charles Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway 2022
Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway is in full swing! Each year this wonderful holiday initiative is presented by Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys law firm, who gives away hundreds of bikes across the state. The reason? McKernon said,. “God...
Crowley Woman Claims to Have Found Mouse Inside of Store-Bought Thanksgiving Turkey
This year's Thanksgiving dinner had a surprise guest for one Crowley family. The Hollier family was set to prepare their Thanksgiving meal around a premium Butterball turkey but were shocked at what they found upon opening their frozen holiday bird. Nicole Hollier posted photos to her Facebook account claiming to...
UPDATE – Missing Lake Charles Woman Found in Louisiana Bayou
UPDATE: November 21, 2022 - According to a report from KPLC-TV, the body of Stephany Fong was discovered along with her vehicle in Bayou d’Inde. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division used sonar and discovered a vehicle at which point divers and recovery crews were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, as it has not been determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the bayou. No foul play is suspected at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stephany's family, friends, and those who knew and loved her.
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Thanksgiving
1. DEVOTION (PG-13) The inspirational true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, and his enduring friendship with fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner. Helping to turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War, their heroic sacrifices ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
Marlon Wayans Brings Comedy To The Golden Nugget
The hilarious, most out-of-control actors/comedians on the planet, are coming to Lake Charles in 2023! Marlon Wayans is bringing his insanely funny comedy stand-up routine to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort & Hotel. The youngest of 10 siblings and half are world-renowned comedians/actors, he had no choice but to be funny.
107 JAMZ
Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0