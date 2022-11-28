Kalkine : FIFA fervour: Messi's stunning goal keeps his World Cup dream alive | Kalkine Media

Read full article on original website
USA knocked out of World Cup by Netherlands, but there is reason to have hope for 2026 | Opinion
That youthful exuberance, speed and American never-say-die attitude weren’t enough for the U.S. World Cup team on Saturday morning. The plucky Americans were eliminated 3-1 in the Round of 16 by a bigger, more experienced, patient, and clinical Netherlands team.
kalkinemedia.com
Depay on target as Netherlands beat U.S. 3-1 to reach quarter-finals
DOHA (Reuters) - The Netherlands became the first country into the World Cup quarter-finals as they beat the United States 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. A 10th-minute effort by Memphis Depay and another from Daley Blind with the last kick of the first half paved the way...
