Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Gerald “Jerry” Beck — Funeral Mass 12/5/22 10 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Beck of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (11/30), he was 92 years old. The funeral mass for Jerry Beck will be Monday (12/5) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
William Owen Harvey — Service 12/7/22 1 P.M.
William Owen Harvey of Herculaneum, passed away, Monday, November 28th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/7) afternoon at 1 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for William Harvey will be Tuesday (12/6) afternoon from 3 until 6 at the Mahn Twin...
mymoinfo.com
Travis James Boettcher – Graveside Service 12/06/22 at 10 a.m.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died November 29th at the age of 25. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, December 6th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Travis Boettcher is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning the 6th from 8...
mymoinfo.com
Virgil Eugene DeClue — Memorial Gathering 12/10/22 10 A.M. until Noon
Virgil Eugene DeClue of Herculaneum passed away Monday, November 28th, at the age of 91. A memorial gathering for Virgil DeClue will be Saturday morning, December 10th, from 10 until Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Stanley Mashek – Service 3pm 12/3/22
Stanley Mashek of Farmington died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 3:00 Saturday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington. Full military honors will follow the service. Visitation for Stanley Mashek will be noon to 3 Saturday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
James Michael Fiedler — Service 12/3/22 Noon
James Michael Fiedler of Festus passed away Monday (11/28) at the age of 45. The visitation for James Fiedler will be Saturday (12/3) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Wilma Marie Miller — Services TBA
Wilma Marie Miller of Festus passed away on November 22nd, she was 74 years old. The family is planning a celebration of life for Wilma in the spring around her birthday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Juanita Siliven – Service 2:30 12/2/22
Juanita Siliven of Fredericktown died Monday at the age of 81. The funeral service will be 2:30 Friday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Juanita Siliven will be 11 to 2:30 Friday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
Michael Patrick Floyd — Service 12/11/22 4 P.M.
Michael Patrick Floyd of De Soto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, he was 51 years old. The memorial visitation for Michael Floyd will be Sunday afternoon, December 11th from 1 until the time of the memorial service at 4 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Calvin Furry – Service Noon 12/3/22
Calvin Furry of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
John J.D. Barnes – Service 12/4/22 2 p.m.
John J.D. Barnes of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 85. A funeral service with full military honors will be held on Sunday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation is Sunday morning starting at 11 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Any arrangements will be through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. e.
mymoinfo.com
Kevin Dement – Service 12/2/22 3 p.m.
Kevin Dement of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 57. His funeral service will be Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is Friday at 11:30 at the church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum outdoor lighting contest is ongoing
(Herculaneum) The Outdoor Christmas Lighting contest is now underway for those living in the City of Herculaneum. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says residents can register by contacting City Hall, it’s free to take part, and there will be prizes for the top three house displays. The 23rd annual City...
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
mymoinfo.com
Winterfest in Festus on Saturday
(Festus) Winterfest in Festus will take place all day tomorrow (Saturday). A portion of Festus Main Street from Walnut Street east to Mill Street will be closed for all outdoor activities. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation for the City of Festus, says they will be lots to do for the kids and adults too.
mymoinfo.com
De Soto Chamber annual Christmas Parade is on Saturday
Background is my creative handdrawing and you can use it for Christmas, card, season design and etc, made in vector, Adobe Illustrator 10 EPS file, transparency effects used in file. (Jefferson County) The 94th annual De Soto Christmas Parade is coming up on Saturday beginning at 6 that evening. Sarah...
mymoinfo.com
Primrose Baptist Church Live Nativity Will Be Open Two Nights Only
(Bonne Terre) The Primrose Baptist Church, located north of Bonne Terre, is just about ready for their Live Christmas Nativity. It will be two nights only…Saturday, December 10th and Sunday the 11th. Church member Debbie Williams says this is more than just one nativity scene. Williams explains what you...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas parade is Thursday night
Photo showing a Christmas carnival float complete with Santa Claus and his team of reindeer pulling the sleigh through the streets on onlookers. (Pevely, Herculanuem) The annual Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas parade is taking place Thursday (12/1) night. The parade begins at Herculaneum City Park and travels along Joachim Avenue, crossing Highway 61/67 and finishing off near Pevely City Hall. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says they will be awarding the best floats.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
Comments / 0