Gary Lee Gabbard — Private Services
Gary Lee Gabbard of Crystal City passed away Tuesday, November 29th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be private and under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Gerald “Jerry” Beck — Funeral Mass 12/5/22 10 A.M.
Gerald “Jerry” Beck of Crystal City passed away Wednesday (11/30), he was 92 years old. The funeral mass for Jerry Beck will be Monday (12/5) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Travis James Boettcher – Graveside Service 12/06/22 at 10 a.m.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died November 29th at the age of 25. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, December 6th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Travis Boettcher is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning the 6th from 8...
Doris Ann McFerron
Doris Ann McFerron of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. No formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Memorial Funeral Home in Farmington.
William Owen Harvey — Service 12/7/22 1 P.M.
William Owen Harvey of Herculaneum, passed away, Monday, November 28th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/7) afternoon at 1 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for William Harvey will be Tuesday (12/6) afternoon from 3 until 6 at the Mahn Twin...
William “Bill” McKee — Service 2/17/22 1 P.M.
William “Bill” Louis McKee of Festus passed away Monday, November 28th, he was 82 years old. A memorial visitation will be Saturday morning, December 17th, from 11 until the time of the memorial service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Michael Patrick Floyd — Service 12/11/22 4 P.M.
Michael Patrick Floyd of De Soto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, he was 51 years old. The memorial visitation for Michael Floyd will be Sunday afternoon, December 11th from 1 until the time of the memorial service at 4 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Virgil Eugene DeClue — Memorial Gathering 12/10/22 10 A.M. until Noon
Virgil Eugene DeClue of Herculaneum passed away Monday, November 28th, at the age of 91. A memorial gathering for Virgil DeClue will be Saturday morning, December 10th, from 10 until Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
Stanley Mashek – Service 3pm 12/3/22
Stanley Mashek of Farmington died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 3:00 Saturday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington. Full military honors will follow the service. Visitation for Stanley Mashek will be noon to 3 Saturday at the funeral home.
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Any arrangements will be through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. e.
Herculaneum outdoor lighting contest is ongoing
(Herculaneum) The Outdoor Christmas Lighting contest is now underway for those living in the City of Herculaneum. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says residents can register by contacting City Hall, it’s free to take part, and there will be prizes for the top three house displays. The 23rd annual City...
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
Jefferson County budget is about set for 2023
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County budget is all but finalized for next year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says the overall numbers are very similar to what they worked with this year. Gannon says Jefferson County is in pretty good shape compared to others. The Jefferson County Council will meet again in...
Winterfest in Festus on Saturday
(Festus) Winterfest in Festus will take place all day tomorrow (Saturday). A portion of Festus Main Street from Walnut Street east to Mill Street will be closed for all outdoor activities. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation for the City of Festus, says they will be lots to do for the kids and adults too.
Red Cross Needs Blood Donations
(Farmington) The American Red Cross is putting out a call for more blood donations. Joe Zydlo is a regional communications specialist with the Red Cross. He says with winter right around the corner and schools getting ready to let out for the holidays, supplies are lagging. There’s a blood drive...
Police on the lookout for missing St. Louis man
St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory to a 39-year-old man.
De Soto Chamber annual Christmas Parade is on Saturday
Background is my creative handdrawing and you can use it for Christmas, card, season design and etc, made in vector, Adobe Illustrator 10 EPS file, transparency effects used in file. (Jefferson County) The 94th annual De Soto Christmas Parade is coming up on Saturday beginning at 6 that evening. Sarah...
Books Galore in Festus is closing
(Festus) A long-time business in Jefferson County will be closing at the end of the year. For 25 years, Books Galore has been selling used and new books and many other items. John Gilbert started the business in DeSoto, before moving to other locations over the years and eventually found their current home on Festus Main Street. He says he and his wife Kendall began with the idea of selling all their items online.
Jefferson Foundation releases 2022 round 2 of approved grants
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson Foundation recently released its 2022 Round 2 list of approved grants. Some of the organizations that were approved grants are: Angels’s Arms awarded $100,000 to open a foster home in Jefferson County and increase services to foster care families. Get Healthy De Soto awarded $65,500...
