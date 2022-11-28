Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
teslarati.com
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
