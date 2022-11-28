Read full article on original website
Doris Ann McFerron
Doris Ann McFerron of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 75. No formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Memorial Funeral Home in Farmington.
Stanley Mashek – Service 3pm 12/3/22
Stanley Mashek of Farmington died Monday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 3:00 Saturday at Cozean Chapel in Farmington. Full military honors will follow the service. Visitation for Stanley Mashek will be noon to 3 Saturday at the funeral home.
Travis James Boettcher – Graveside Service 12/06/22 at 10 a.m.
Travis James Boettcher of Perryville died November 29th at the age of 25. A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning, December 6th at 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Travis Boettcher is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning the 6th from 8...
Bill Miles – Service 12/30/22 At 11 A.M.
Bill Miles of Ste. Genevieve died Thursday, December 1st at the age of 81. The funeral service is Friday morning, December 30th at 11 at the Church of Ste. Genevieve. Burial will be at Valle Spring Cemetery. Visitation for Bill Miles is Friday morning, December 30th at 9:30 at the...
William Owen Harvey — Service 12/7/22 1 P.M.
William Owen Harvey of Herculaneum, passed away, Monday, November 28th, at the age of 78. The funeral services will be held Wednesday (12/7) afternoon at 1 in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for William Harvey will be Tuesday (12/6) afternoon from 3 until 6 at the Mahn Twin...
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse
Terry “Kink” Ray Vierse of Farmington died Monday at the age of 75. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Any arrangements will be through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. e.
Michael Patrick Floyd — Service 12/11/22 4 P.M.
Michael Patrick Floyd of De Soto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, he was 51 years old. The memorial visitation for Michael Floyd will be Sunday afternoon, December 11th from 1 until the time of the memorial service at 4 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Calvin Furry – Service Noon 12/3/22
Calvin Furry of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
John J.D. Barnes – Service 12/4/22 2 p.m.
John J.D. Barnes of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 85. A funeral service with full military honors will be held on Sunday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Visitation is Sunday morning starting at 11 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Mark Reese – Service 1pm 12/3/22
Mark Reese of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 62. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation for Mark Reese will be 11 to 1 Saturday at the funeral home.
Winterfest in Festus on Saturday
(Festus) Winterfest in Festus will take place all day tomorrow (Saturday). A portion of Festus Main Street from Walnut Street east to Mill Street will be closed for all outdoor activities. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation for the City of Festus, says they will be lots to do for the kids and adults too.
Herculaneum outdoor lighting contest is ongoing
(Herculaneum) The Outdoor Christmas Lighting contest is now underway for those living in the City of Herculaneum. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says residents can register by contacting City Hall, it’s free to take part, and there will be prizes for the top three house displays. The 23rd annual City...
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours, is found wandering in dark
Jymere Evans’ parents say he was in the van alone for nearly three hours on Monday after falling asleep. When he woke up, he began walking and was located by strangers. "I was so scared. I had a heart attack,” he said. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school...
Kevin Dement – Service 12/2/22 3 p.m.
Kevin Dement of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 57. His funeral service will be Friday at 3 o’clock at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Farmington. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation is Friday at 11:30 at the church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral...
Herculaneum Wins Rolla “Duke” Herbert Basketball Tournament
(CRYSTAL CITY) The Herculaneum Blackcats are the 2022 Rolla “Duke” Herbert Basketball Tournament Champions as they defeated the St. Vincent Indians 51-42 at Crystal City High School. St.Vincent led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and had a 24-20 lead at halftime. Herculaneum outscored the Indians 16-10 in the third to take a narrow 36-34 lead going into the fourth quarter. Herculaneum was led by Gabe Watkins who scored 25 points and was named the tournament MVP.
Big Fundraiser Underway at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington
(Farmington) A group of students at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington is leading the charge in a special fundraising effort currently underway at the school. Maddy Ramsey is a 4th grade math and science teacher at Washington-Franklin. She says students on the Character Council are hard at work right now.
Primrose Baptist Church Live Nativity Will Be Open Two Nights Only
(Bonne Terre) The Primrose Baptist Church, located north of Bonne Terre, is just about ready for their Live Christmas Nativity. It will be two nights only…Saturday, December 10th and Sunday the 11th. Church member Debbie Williams says this is more than just one nativity scene. Williams explains what you...
Full Interview with P.B.R. Rookie of the Year Bob Mitchell of Steelville who Competes This Weekend in St. Louis
(Steelville) Last year’s Professional Bull Rider Rookie of the Year hails from Crawford County. Bob Mitchell will be competing this weekend in the P.B.R.’s Unleash the Beast event at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis this Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Luke Turnbough got a chance to speak...
