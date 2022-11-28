Read full article on original website
Prepare for Christmas in Downtown Manteo; Holiday festivities begin tonight!
Christmas in Manteo is something everyone should have the opportunity to experience: the glow of the tree lights, the scenic views of historic downtown in conjunction with holiday decor, and of course, the merriment of the town uniting to commemorate the happiest time of year during the annual Christmas parade. That all begins tonight at 6 p.m.
Final ‘First Friday’ of 2022 will welcome Santa Claus to Downtown Manteo
“First Friday” will conclude for the year of 2022 tomorrow, December 2, in Downtown Manteo. The conclusive festivities will last from 6 to 8 p.m. and it’s sure to be a night of Christmas-sy magic that you don’t want to miss. Dare Arts will present Tamra Harrison...
Enjoy a hearty ‘Breakfast with Santa’ this Sunday at Sea Ranch Resort
This weekend, Santa Claus will be setting aside those cookies and opting for something a bit more nutritious instead! Children and their families are invited to Village Realty’s “Breakfast with Santa” event this Sunday, December 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mr. C will be visiting...
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 17th for Beach Road Bottle Shop, 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4, Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese Marine Industrial Park...
Water system pressure advisory issued for customers in Northern Buxton
The Dare County Water Department has announced that repairs have been completed for the water line leak that occurred earlier today in the village of Buxton. Approximately 50 customers were without service while repairs were made. Now that repairs are completed, that area of the water system will be flushed...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for November 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of Old Lighthouse Road, Buxton. Household. items reported stolen from a residence. Under investigation. November 7, 2022. Larceny of Firearm. 900 block of Bernice Ave, Roanoke Island. Handgun reported stolen...
