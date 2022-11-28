Read full article on original website
South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display
LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
Lubbock gears up for the Miracles Christmas Parade
The Miracles Christmas Parade has been around for the last 19 years, though two of those years it was cancelled. It's an ongoing Lubbock tradition.
Shallowater’s Christmas On The Farm Is Now Open
Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Friday, Dec. 2nd, 2022
After a busy week, it sounds great to go out with friends and have a good time. However, its already Friday, and you still don't have any set plans. What ever will you do?. Don’t fret, that’s why you’re here. Here is a fun plan for you and your friends to do tonight, December 2nd, 2022.
ERCOT Or Not: Inexpensive Lubbock Homes for Sale With a Fireplace
It has been so incredibly chilly lately, and there's nothing like a fireplace to make you feel warm and cozy. There's also something to be said about having a backup should we lose our heat ala the 2021 ERCOT grid failure. So ERCOT or not, these are the least expensive...
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To
It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
United Supermarkets & Coca-Cola Are Bringing Christmas Magic With Life Size Snow Globe
Growing up, visiting my Aunt near Christmas meant that I'd get to see her massive collection of Coca-Cola Christmas decorations. And I mean massive. Remember those adorable polar bears and Santa in the Coca-Cola ads? I certainly do. She had everything from very vintage to oh-so-90s and it was really fun to see. For me and for many folks, Coca-Cola and Christmas are a magical pair.
Stock Up on Gifts for Your Furry Friends at Lubbock’s Santa Paws Event
The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Hodges Community Center are coming together to put on their Annual Santa Paws event this weekend. It is a free event open to anyone wishing to attend and is a great way to prepare for this holiday season. It will be this Saturday, December 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hodges Community Center.
Year after shortages, Lubbock toy store shares what customers can expect before Christmas
One year following supply chain shortages, Building Blocks Toy Store said on Tuesday that customers can still expect to see higher toy prices this holiday season.
Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport
I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
Don’t Miss Out On Holiday Wonderland at Lubbock’s Science Spectrum
This is one of my favorite times of year. The Christmas season is filled with laughs, love, time with family and friends. And of course throughout the Christmas season, there are a ton of events for people and families to attend, and one of those events is coming up on Saturday, December 10th.
Lubbock Short Term Rentals is booming in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you need more space for your holiday guests, check out these three Lubbock short term rentals. There are so many perks to staying in a short-term rental, such as more privacy, no elevators, a place that feels like home and more. Searches for stays in the Lubbock areas have increased 121% compared to this time last year. For more information on these three rentals for the holidays, reach out to Leah Long or Brian Maines on Facebook Messenger or at leleairs@gmail.com.
UNDER THE STETSON: Feed the Dog
When living in Lubbock several years ago, I had a neighbor that would keep their dog chained to a fence post. The dog looked underweight and “scraggly” and did not appear to be enjoying life. The owners did not neglect the dog’s basics needs; they just did nothing...
Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!. Friday, Dec. 2. Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official...
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint
A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
New Made From Scratch Lubbock Restaurant is Getting Rave Reviews
Your next new restaurant spot is here and it is something unique and special. When I saw that The Co-Op Public House was opening in Lubbock I got really excited. They said it is known for craft bites and signature cocktails. Well, I have now tried it out and can tell you guys about it.
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar
It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
When Was The Last Time You Saw A Puto In The Grocery Store?
I ran into some puto at the store just the other day. Just like you, I saw a box that said, "Puto" on it and I immediately thought, "whaaaaaaat?". I then thought this was one of those wacky translation things because I was in an Asian market. Now, let's drop...
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
