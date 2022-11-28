ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

South Lubbock home bringing in crowds for festive Christmas display

LUBBOCK, Texas — One home in South Lubbock is drawing lots of attention this holiday season for its festive lights and inflatable displays outside. Mike and Mary Lagoski are in their 18th year of decorating to this extent; almost every square inch of the front and backyard are covered with blow-ups and lights… and they said, they won’t be stopping any time soon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Shallowater’s Christmas On The Farm Is Now Open

Now, this is a perfect way to spend the day or night to get in the Christmas spirit. Hamilton Farms is based out in Shallowater and hosts a big Christmas on the Farms for the community to come out and enjoy. The farm actually dates back to the 1970s but it just opened to the public last year. I got a chance to meet Kyla and her family last year when they started all this up. They inherited it from their grandfather and took it from there.
SHALLOWATER, TX
31 Lubbock Christmas Events You Need To Go To

It's December which means Christmas is here. If you are looking for fun events in Lubbock and the surrounding area you came to the right place. From pictures with Santa, classes, shopping and so much more, Lubbock has an event for you. All events are listed in order by date.
LUBBOCK, TX
United Supermarkets & Coca-Cola Are Bringing Christmas Magic With Life Size Snow Globe

Growing up, visiting my Aunt near Christmas meant that I'd get to see her massive collection of Coca-Cola Christmas decorations. And I mean massive. Remember those adorable polar bears and Santa in the Coca-Cola ads? I certainly do. She had everything from very vintage to oh-so-90s and it was really fun to see. For me and for many folks, Coca-Cola and Christmas are a magical pair.
LUBBOCK, TX
Look At This New Addition To The Lubbock Airport

I flew through the Lubbock International Airport to go see my family in Austin for Thanksgiving. I knew a lot of changes happened but I was shocked by a lot of them. When the $42 million dollar project is done it will finish three goals: upgrade and replace the essential building systems, second: improve the circulation and the flow of people and last update the interior finishes and overall aesthetics.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Short Term Rentals is booming in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you need more space for your holiday guests, check out these three Lubbock short term rentals. There are so many perks to staying in a short-term rental, such as more privacy, no elevators, a place that feels like home and more. Searches for stays in the Lubbock areas have increased 121% compared to this time last year. For more information on these three rentals for the holidays, reach out to Leah Long or Brian Maines on Facebook Messenger or at leleairs@gmail.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
UNDER THE STETSON: Feed the Dog

When living in Lubbock several years ago, I had a neighbor that would keep their dog chained to a fence post. The dog looked underweight and “scraggly” and did not appear to be enjoying life. The owners did not neglect the dog’s basics needs; they just did nothing...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock celebrates Christmas season with holiday events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock, Texas Tech and local organizations are celebrating the Christmas season throughout the month of December with holiday events galore!. Friday, Dec. 2. Texas Tech Carol of Lights and Centennial Celebration - The 64th Annual Carol of Lights will serve as the official...
LUBBOCK, TX
A Popular Lubbock Restaurant had an Employee Held at Gunpoint

A popular fast food chain employee was held at gunpoint while expediting food. KAMC news reported that the Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on November 29th to a local area Sonic Drive-In. At the scene police spoke with an employee for the popular food chain who says they were held at gunpoint.
LUBBOCK, TX
An Ugly Christmas Sweater Get’s You Free Chips and Queso At This Lubbock Sports Bar

It's finally the season for ugly Christmas sweaters! Funny to think that we used to just drag an old turtleneck out of our mom's closet for those ugly sweater parties. I remember my mom getting offended when I asked to borrow an ugly sweater. She thought they were 'festive' not hideous. Flash forward to now, and you can find ugly Christmas sweaters at nearly every single clothing store in town. There are tons to choose from. I've had my eye on one covered in cats and jingle balls for a while now.
LUBBOCK, TX
When Was The Last Time You Saw A Puto In The Grocery Store?

I ran into some puto at the store just the other day. Just like you, I saw a box that said, "Puto" on it and I immediately thought, "whaaaaaaat?". I then thought this was one of those wacky translation things because I was in an Asian market. Now, let's drop...
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales

December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
