A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Texas band’s trailer stolen with gear, instruments and it was caught on video
An Austin band gearing up to hit the road for a show is now on the search for their gear.
Auto thefts on the rise in Austin, some types of cars possibly being targeted
As of October, APD data showed there had been 4,254 auto thefts in Austin so far in the year, which is 650 more than the same time in 2021.
Eater
The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress/East Riverside Is Turning Into a Night Club
That long-vacant building on the corner of South Congress and East Riverside is going to turn into a nightlife venue this year. Superstition at 110 East Riverside Drive will open on Thursday, December 29. Superstition is supposed to feel like a 1970s club with major Studio 54 vibes. It’ll include...
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
These 23 Austin restaurants, breweries, bars, and stores closed in 2022
It was a rough year for Austin businesses.
klbjfm.com
LISTEN: After Twenty Years, Quiet Company Calls It Quits
Last Tuesday, Taylor Muse, frontman for the Austin band Quiet Company, paid me a visit on the Local Licks show, and talked about his decision to move on from the band, and what the future holds for him. Quiet Company’s farewell show is this Saturday (12/3) at the Mohawk, with their old friends The Rocketboys and Ram Vela & the Easy Targets.
What is a water key? And why can it save you in the next freeze
This week, the City of Austin began giving out winter weather supplies, but one tool that's going fast could save your home: water keys.
fox7austin.com
Man jumps onto victim's hood, bangs on windshield with knife following East Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a victim with a knife a following a crash. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. in reference to a person with a knife on the hood of another vehicle. The affidavit said the man was banging on the windshield with the knife.
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
fox7austin.com
APD releases body camera video of man killed by police in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police released body camera video, Ring camera video, and the 911 call of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in South Austin. Rajan Moonesinghe was shot to death outside his home on South 3rd Street near Oltorf just after midnight on Nov. 15. "He...
kut.org
Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming
If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
Woman accused of drugging, robbing man in north Austin, APD requests help identifying suspect
The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit requested help identifying a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man Oct. 12.
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.
A Texas attorney who wanted to get back with his girlfriend after they broke up reportedly pulled out a gun at her place of work and tried to kill her. Attorney Gavin Rush and his girlfriend had recently parted ways. He seemed intent to rekindle the romance, but when all his advances were met with a “no”, he became unhappy and began sending her threatening messages via text.
Teen injured in east Austin shooting
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported a teen patient to a local trauma facility with critical life-threatening injuries.
kut.org
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?
North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
