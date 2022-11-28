ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hellogeorgetown.com

Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
GEORGETOWN, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas

This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
AUSTIN, TX
klbjfm.com

LISTEN: After Twenty Years, Quiet Company Calls It Quits

Last Tuesday, Taylor Muse, frontman for the Austin band Quiet Company, paid me a visit on the Local Licks show, and talked about his decision to move on from the band, and what the future holds for him. Quiet Company’s farewell show is this Saturday (12/3) at the Mohawk, with their old friends The Rocketboys and Ram Vela & the Easy Targets.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man jumps onto victim's hood, bangs on windshield with knife following East Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a victim with a knife a following a crash. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. in reference to a person with a knife on the hood of another vehicle. The affidavit said the man was banging on the windshield with the knife.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD releases body camera video of man killed by police in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police released body camera video, Ring camera video, and the 911 call of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in South Austin. Rajan Moonesinghe was shot to death outside his home on South 3rd Street near Oltorf just after midnight on Nov. 15. "He...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming

If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
AUSTIN, TX
justpene50

A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.

A Texas attorney who wanted to get back with his girlfriend after they broke up reportedly pulled out a gun at her place of work and tried to kill her. Attorney Gavin Rush and his girlfriend had recently parted ways. He seemed intent to rekindle the romance, but when all his advances were met with a “no”, he became unhappy and began sending her threatening messages via text.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. "There's a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

