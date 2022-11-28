Read full article on original website
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Humans of Hopkins: Robbie Shilliam
Shilliam hopes to educate on the significance of Rastafari movement. Robbie Shilliam is an International Relations professor at the University who studies racism in politics and the legacies of Anglo empires. In an interview with The News-Letter, he discussed how he arrived into the world of political science and his contributions to the field.
‘Y’all,’ that most Southern of Southernisms, is going mainstream – and it’s about time
(The Conversation) – Southern Living magazine once described “y’all” as “the quintessential Southern pronoun.” It’s as iconically Southern as sweet tea and grits. While “y’all” is considered slang, it’s a useful word nonetheless. The English language doesn’t have a good second person plural pronoun; “you” can be both singular and plural, but it’s sometimes awkward to use […]
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Preparing to study abroad
I am preparing to study abroad next semester. So far, this has mainly consisted of curating a new wardrobe on Pinterest, applying for a visa and — on a sadder note — grappling with the knowledge that this would be my last semester with many of my best friends at Hopkins.
