ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

New Tripoli’s Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars Changes Hands

By Drew Pittock
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Last month, the founders of New Tripoli’s Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars, Joe and Vickie Greff, officially retired, turning operations and ownership over to Josh and Kristy Gier, according to local media outlet The Morning Call .

The Giers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Blue Mountain Winery was founded in 1986 when Joe Greff planted his first five-acre vineyard as a “hobby.” Shortly thereafter, “through research and experience,” the couple writes on Blue Mountain’s official website , “we discovered that the Lehigh Valley provides an excellent micro-climate for growing not only French Hybrid grapes but also European varietals.”

As a result, “Joe felt that the similar climate and soil composition that is nearly identical to part of the Loire and Burgundy regions in France, he would be able to produce world-class ‘old world’ style wines.”

However, it wasn’t until 1993 that Joe Greff made his first batch of wine, and it would take another two years for the winery to be built.

Nevertheless, since 2002 Blue Mountain has garnered tremendous accolades, including pouring wines at the Presidential Summit and Republican National Convention, as well as receiving a shout-out in USA Today as one of Pennsylvania’s top three wineries.



Keep up with What Now Philadelphia’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Melissa Frost

Tired of Cooking? Here Are 4 Ideal Takeout Spots in Lancaster, PA

Takeout always feels good in the days (maybe weeks, even) after the big turkey meal. After socializing, cooking, cleaning, all of it - a night doing nothing feels amazing. If complemented by comfort food from a local takeout spot, all the better. Here are a handful of ideal spots in Lancaster, and after a quick glance at their Google rating, it looks like locals tend to agree.
LANCASTER, PA
travelmag.com

7 Great Restaurants in Hershey

Hershey, Pennsylvania was built in 1903 for workers of The Hershey Company. Today the town is home to a handful of great restaurants. Most people come to Hershey for one thing: chocolate. Tourists get their heart’s desire of sweets at Hersheypark amusement park and Hershey’s Chocolate World interactive tour. After all the confections are consumed, rides are ridden, and prizes are won, a satisfying meal is the perfect way to top off a day of fun. Here are seven of the best restaurants in Hershey and the surrounding area.
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Musikfest unveils 40th anniversary poster for 2023 festival

Musikfest has unveiled the poster for their 2023 festival, which will mark the 40th anniversary of the annual Bethlehem tradition. The poster was designed by an Allentown family of artists called Maltas Con Leche, helmed by father Rafael Menendez and including his six children, ranging in ages from 4 years old to 22 years old, according to a release from ArtsQuest. The poster will be officially unveiled at the Banana Factory as part of Friday evening’s First Friday events, which run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Members of the family will be on hand to unveil their work.
BETHLEHEM, PA
bctv.org

Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas at Christmas on the Farm

Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole family featuring folklife demonstrations, live musical performances by some of the region’s finest folk musicians, kid’s activities, animals, local folk artists and special appearances from the legendary Pennsylvania Dutch holiday visitor – the Belsnickel.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening

Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EASTON, PA
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
538
Followers
228
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy