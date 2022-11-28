Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indie Phenom Benjamin Stranger Releases Artistic Dual SingleVince MartellacciNashville, TN
Related
Future Rebel OL Sanders Caps Career with State Title Over Fellow Pledge Reed
Future Ole Miss football teammates clashed with the Tennessee DII-AAA state championship on the line Thursday
East Tennessean
Bucs stun Vanderbilt with women’s basketball victory
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The ETSU Bucs women’s basketball team continues their strong start to the season following a 44-31 Power 5 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Fresh off a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE where the Bucs were...
tigerdroppings.com
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Loses His Mind After Ejection, Goes After Ref
To say Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse lost his cool late in Wednesday's game against VCU, would be an understatement. Stackhouse went bonkers after Commodores senior Liam Robbins received a technical foul after his dunk for tapping his head after... (The Spun)
Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years
Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
MHSAA 2A Football Championship - Scott Central vs. Charleston at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship game, set for 3 p.m. Saturday. More: Click here to see the complete MHSAA Class 2A Football bracket Scott Central ...
Tennessee Tribune
State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials
The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale MS
In addition to its live music, the club also offers several other amenities, including a pool table, a bar, and a cafe. The cafe also boasts alcoholic beverages, including cocktails and a full bar. The Ground Zero Blues Club has been around since the early 1920s. It is located in...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
247Sports
63K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0