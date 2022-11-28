ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Tennessean

Bucs stun Vanderbilt with women’s basketball victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The ETSU Bucs women’s basketball team continues their strong start to the season following a 44-31 Power 5 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Fresh off a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the UNLV Thanksgiving MTE where the Bucs were...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Sumner County Source

Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years

Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials

The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale MS

In addition to its live music, the club also offers several other amenities, including a pool table, a bar, and a cafe. The cafe also boasts alcoholic beverages, including cocktails and a full bar. The Ground Zero Blues Club has been around since the early 1920s. It is located in...
CLARKSDALE, MS
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
