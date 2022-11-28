Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO