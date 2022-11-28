Read full article on original website
Experts question efficiency of Emergency Protective Orders in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Questions arise after a woman who was shot and killed by her husband was denied an Emergency Protective Order. Experts are now weighing in on domestic violence concerns after the murder of Talina Henderson. Experts said there is often a misconception about Emergency Protective...
Kentucky man decks out his house and his neighbor's in Christmas lights
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
'He just always seemed down to Earth': Family and friends remember former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. ahead of memorial
FRANKFORT, Ky. — One of John Y. Brown Jr.’s favorite quotes to live by – “You need three things to be happy: something to do, someone to love and something to look forward to.”. Seeing the emotions at his visitation, it was clear he had all...
Kentucky Mom Shares Sweetest Christmas Tradition She Started With Her Sons
Starting Christmas traditions with family is so much fun. One Kentucky mom is sharing a tradition she started with her sons and we absolutely love it. Mandy Jones was a boy momma first. As a boy momma myself I can tell you there is something so special about little boys and the way they love their momma.
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky
Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
Most popular baby names for boys in Kentucky
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Kentucky using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ohio's favorite Christmas candy is the same as last year's
OHIO — This year's top Christmas candy for Ohio may a surprising one to some if they aren't familiar with candystore.com's annual ranking. Candystore.com, an online bulk candy store, compiled more than 16,000 responses across the U.S. this year to tally the top three Christmas candies for each state, and for Ohio, chocolate santas are by far the favorite — the same as its favorite in 2021.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing
Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
304 open missing person cases in Kentucky: NamUs
An estimated 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year, according to the National Crime Information Center. In Kentucky, NamUs reports 304 current open missing person cases in Kentucky.
Kentuckians will get an income tax break in January. Here are the 35 things that will cost more to pay for it.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For...
Amid rising flu cases, Ky. doctors say fewer people are taking measures to protect themselves
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sickness is still spreading across Kentucky. Doctors in southern Kentucky say they are seeing a lot of flu cases. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and its clinics have been really busy the past few days. The parking lot has been packed today, and getting a space has been a little challenging because of the walk-in traffic.
Indiana attorney general asks medical board to penalize doctor who spoke about abortion for 10-year-old Ohio rape victim
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana attorney general asks medical board to penalize doctor who spoke about abortion for 10-year-old Ohio rape victim. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that killed 8-year-old
A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. Woman indicted for murder in Kentucky crash that …. A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including...
Amid local allegations of fraud, NKY general election results won’t be part of random audit
None of the counties whose general election results are scheduled to be audited are in NKY, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron. While some NKY candidates — and others around the state — alleged voter fraud, the audits are conducted randomly each election season and are not done as a result of suspected fraud.
Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding Motion to Dismiss Kentucky Bankers Association Lawsuit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 23, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a statement regarding the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) lawsuit. Last month, Attorney General Cameron joined a coalition of attorneys general in an investigation into alleged consumer protection law violations related to ESG investment practices of six major, national banks. Earlier this month, the KBA sued Attorney General Cameron’s office to thwart the investigation.
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
