Kentucky State

WTVQ

Work to begin on Purchase Parkway to extend I-69

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say work will begin this month on upgrades to the Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky so that Interstate 69 can be extended from Mayfield to Fulton. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement that the $33.9 million project will bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase...
MAYFIELD, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Agricultural economists say Kentucky’s farm sector is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts. That’s despite a turbulent year marked by surging inflation and extreme weather. Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion. That would easily surpass the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Morgan Wallen bringing ‘One Night At A Time’ tour to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night At A Time tour to Kentucky in April 2023. The tour, which begins in New Zealand and ends in Washington, will come to Louisville on April 20. Wallen will be joined by Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Breezy and cooler for the weekend following a few showers into early Saturday

We flipped the switch back to breezy and milder conditions very quickly across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a south wind pushed afternoon highs all the way into the mid to upper 50s. We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine (along with a few sprinkles) and those rain chances will ramp up into Friday night as a cold front drops into the area. The morning clouds made for a pretty sky Friday morning as the sun rose.
KENTUCKY STATE

