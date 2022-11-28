Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Work to begin on Purchase Parkway to extend I-69
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say work will begin this month on upgrades to the Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky so that Interstate 69 can be extended from Mayfield to Fulton. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement that the $33.9 million project will bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase...
WTVQ
Kentucky agriculture on pace to achieve record receipts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Agricultural economists say Kentucky’s farm sector is on pace to achieve record-setting cash receipts. That’s despite a turbulent year marked by surging inflation and extreme weather. Statewide farm cash receipts this year are projected to approach $8 billion. That would easily surpass the...
WTVQ
First Lady Britainy Beshear talks toy drive efforts for Eastern Kentucky families affected by summer floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the season of joy and giving back. And it is with that same spirit that First Lady Britainy Beshear wants those in Eastern Kentucky to feel the love and support from the Bluegrass. “Even though the...
WTVQ
Morgan Wallen bringing ‘One Night At A Time’ tour to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Morgan Wallen is bringing his One Night At A Time tour to Kentucky in April 2023. The tour, which begins in New Zealand and ends in Washington, will come to Louisville on April 20. Wallen will be joined by Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.
WTVQ
Breezy and cooler for the weekend following a few showers into early Saturday
We flipped the switch back to breezy and milder conditions very quickly across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a south wind pushed afternoon highs all the way into the mid to upper 50s. We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine (along with a few sprinkles) and those rain chances will ramp up into Friday night as a cold front drops into the area. The morning clouds made for a pretty sky Friday morning as the sun rose.
