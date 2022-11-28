We flipped the switch back to breezy and milder conditions very quickly across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a south wind pushed afternoon highs all the way into the mid to upper 50s. We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine (along with a few sprinkles) and those rain chances will ramp up into Friday night as a cold front drops into the area. The morning clouds made for a pretty sky Friday morning as the sun rose.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO