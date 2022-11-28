ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Waiolama ohana

WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii, bringing stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. KITV4 went to the Waianae Valley with an Adopt-A-Family who is hoping to have a secure roof over their heads.
WAIANAE, HI
travelweekly.com

Hawaiian Airlines will fly to the Cook Islands

Hawaiian Airlines will begin weekly service to the Cook Islands. Flights between Honolulu and Rarotonga will begin May 20. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7. Hawaiian will fly the route on an Airbus A321neo with first class, premium economy and economy seats. The carrier is marketing the route, in part,...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

What You’ll See at the New Nijiya Japanese Market at Ala Moana Center

In Honolulu, we are lucky to be spoiled by good weather, ample things to do and Japanese markets to satisfy our cravings for things oishii. From the curated shelves of J-Shop to superstores like Marukai and Don Quijote, we pretty much have it all. Nijiya Market slots right in the middle, offering staples from Japan and a healthy mix of specialty products and prepared food. When a bigger, shinier new Nijiya opened Nov. 30 in Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, I went immediately to check it out.
HONOLULU, HI
aeroroutes.com

China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23

China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
HONOLULU, HI
Highlands Today

Spectators flock to see glowing lava from a Hawaiian volcano

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The world’s largest volcano spewed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of visitors who jammed a Hawaii highway. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber Sunday, spewing volcanic ash and debris To descend from the sky. A major highway connecting cities on the east and west coasts of the Big Island became the site of an unexpected sight as thousands of cars jammed the highway near Volcanoes National Park.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Hawaii Business Magazine’s Most Popular Stories of 2022

We choose in-depth stories to report based on how important we think the topics are to our readers – not on how many clicks or likes they will get. But it is gratifying when these important stories get a lot of readers. Staff Writer and Engagement Editor Noelle Fujii-Oride...
HAWAII STATE

