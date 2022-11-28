Read full article on original website
Sister City agreement between Honolulu and Japan city
In an effort to promote friendship, economic partnership and cultural exchange, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the mayor of Sakai City in Japan recently signed a sister city agreement.
LIST: Top five winter activities to do on Oahu
Hotels.com came out with their list of top activities for visitors to do if they are flying to Oahu during the winter months.
As lava advances, Hawaiian homesteaders feel forgotten by government
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are keeping a close eye on the Mauna Loa eruption and have repeated that no homes are in danger. But Guy Kaniho, a Mauna Kea Hawaiian homesteader, says that is frustrating to hear. “It upsets me because that’s not true. At first I was thinking, could...
Chinese company enters into deal to sell off Ko Olina Resort parcels in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Chinese company that has invested more than $650 million on hundreds of acres of land in and around the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu has reached an agreement to sell off two of its vacant parcels at Ko Olina Resort. KITV4 has learned that...
Japanese tourism trickling back to Hawaii
Locals are not alone if they have noticed more Japanese visitors in Hawaii.
6 individuals rescued from Queens Bath and Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
Adopt-A-Family: The Waiolama ohana
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii, bringing stories of families who are sharing their wish lists for the Holidays. KITV4 went to the Waianae Valley with an Adopt-A-Family who is hoping to have a secure roof over their heads.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
Hawaiian Airlines will fly to the Cook Islands
Hawaiian Airlines will begin weekly service to the Cook Islands. Flights between Honolulu and Rarotonga will begin May 20. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7. Hawaiian will fly the route on an Airbus A321neo with first class, premium economy and economy seats. The carrier is marketing the route, in part,...
What You’ll See at the New Nijiya Japanese Market at Ala Moana Center
In Honolulu, we are lucky to be spoiled by good weather, ample things to do and Japanese markets to satisfy our cravings for things oishii. From the curated shelves of J-Shop to superstores like Marukai and Don Quijote, we pretty much have it all. Nijiya Market slots right in the middle, offering staples from Japan and a healthy mix of specialty products and prepared food. When a bigger, shinier new Nijiya opened Nov. 30 in Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, I went immediately to check it out.
China Airlines Tentatively Schedules Honolulu Service Resumption in 3Q23
China Airlines in recent schedule update tentatively revised planned service resumption to Hawaii, despite reservation remains unavailable. Recent update sees the Skyteam member tentatively lists first Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu flight on 01JUL23, although this remains unconfirmed. The A350-900XWB aircraft is scheduled 3 times weekly. CI002 TPE1435 – 0555HNL...
Spectators flock to see glowing lava from a Hawaiian volcano
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The world’s largest volcano spewed rivers of glowing lava Wednesday, drawing thousands of visitors who jammed a Hawaii highway. Mauna Loa awoke from its 38-year slumber Sunday, spewing volcanic ash and debris To descend from the sky. A major highway connecting cities on the east and west coasts of the Big Island became the site of an unexpected sight as thousands of cars jammed the highway near Volcanoes National Park.
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Pele and Poliʻahu, the battle between fire and snow
Hawaiian stories share that Tūtū Pele resides in Kīlauea whose most recent eruption commenced in 2018.
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
Kamaʻāina ticket presented by Hawaiian Host’s Mauna Loa available for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
With less than 35 days remaining before one of the most accomplished fields in golf arrives at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Jan. 4-8, the tournament is teaming up with Mauna Loa to provide kamaʻāina tickets at special prices. The Sentry...
Hawaii reports 1,012 COVID cases, 5 deaths
The Department of Health reports 1,012 COVID cases and 5 deaths in the last week.
Hawaii Business Magazine’s Most Popular Stories of 2022
We choose in-depth stories to report based on how important we think the topics are to our readers – not on how many clicks or likes they will get. But it is gratifying when these important stories get a lot of readers. Staff Writer and Engagement Editor Noelle Fujii-Oride...
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
