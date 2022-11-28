In Honolulu, we are lucky to be spoiled by good weather, ample things to do and Japanese markets to satisfy our cravings for things oishii. From the curated shelves of J-Shop to superstores like Marukai and Don Quijote, we pretty much have it all. Nijiya Market slots right in the middle, offering staples from Japan and a healthy mix of specialty products and prepared food. When a bigger, shinier new Nijiya opened Nov. 30 in Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, I went immediately to check it out.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO