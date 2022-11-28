ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Mind Behind California’s New Digital License Plates

Edward Henderson and Antonio‌ ‌Ray‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌|‌ ‌California‌ ‌Black‌ ‌Media‌. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, California joins Georgia, Colorado, Michigan, and Arizona as states that have approved digital license plates for use statewide, after completing a four-year pilot program that evaluated a replacement for metal plates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
To Address Rising Hate, Focus More on Prevention and Crimes It Triggers

When hip hop icon and fashion designer Kanye West wore a black, long-sleeved shirt with “WHITE LIVES MATTER” emblazoned on the backside in white block letters at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3, it started a national conversation on racism that intensified four days later when West broadcast on Twitter that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a since deleted tweet.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History

Corey Jackson made history on November 8 2022, when he became the first Black openly gay member of the LGBTQ+ community to be elected to the California State Assembly. Jackson will represent Assembly District 60 which is largely Democratic and includes the communities Moreno Valley, Perris as well and parts of Riverside, Hemet, and San Jacinto.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Covered California Enrollment Launched – Healthcare Help Available for All Californians

California’s health insurance marketplace, known as the Covered California Health Exchange, launched its 10th open enrollment period on Nov.1. Covered California is the government agency that offers subsidized Obamacare plans for Californians. Those who qualify receive financial assistance on a sliding scale for their health coverage in compliance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Understanding Proposition 27: Online Sports Betting in California

If passed by voters on November 8, 2022, Proposition 27 will allow for licensed tribes and gaming companies to offer mobile and online sports betting in California. Currently, racehorse betting is the only form of sports betting permitted in California. Proposition 27 would allow anyone over the age of 21 anywhere in the state to be able to wager via mobile device on sporting events and other events including awards shows and video gaming competitions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
It’s Midterm Election Day and Black Voice News Will Give You Live Updates

From the California governor’s race to the contest to lead the City of San Bernardino and several ballot propositions, the Inland Empire has a lot riding on the 2022 Midterm Elections. And we are here to bring you all the events as they unfold. The Black Voice News has its reporters on the ground talking to voters and election officials to bring you the latest happenings as they occur on our websites, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the second round of grants from the IE Black Equity Fund through December 16, 2022. This funding opportunity provides capacity and core support to Black-led organizations with a goal of creating better outcomes within the local communities they serve.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.

 https://blackvoicenews.com/

