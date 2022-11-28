Related
The Mind Behind California’s New Digital License Plates
Black Justices Bring Diverse Experiences to California Supreme Court
To Address Rising Hate, Focus More on Prevention and Crimes It Triggers
Keeping it Real: Corey Jackson Makes History
Covered California Enrollment Launched – Healthcare Help Available for All Californians
Newsom Leads Strong Team of Democratic Candidates in Securing Election Victories
State, Local Officials Take Actions to Tackle Homelessness Crisis
Understanding Proposition 27: Online Sports Betting in California
Charles R. Drew Univ. Launches Medical Degree Program as Newsom Announces COVID Emergency End
It’s Midterm Election Day and Black Voice News Will Give You Live Updates
IE Black Equity Fund: Call for Applications Now Open
This Veterans Day and Everyday…Remembering the Segregated Black Veterans
Black Voice News
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.https://blackvoicenews.com/
