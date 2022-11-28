A man is in custody after authorities say he beat a woman to death before abandoning their daughter at a gas station in a remote area of San Bernardino County last week. Deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. Friday to a Shell gas station on Cima Road — east of Barstow in the Mojave Desert near the Nevada border — after a 12-year-old girl walked into the station and asked for help, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO