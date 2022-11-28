ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Woman admits to role in Vanessa Guillén killing

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
Girl abandoned at Mojave Desert gas station after father beat mother to death, authorities say

A man is in custody after authorities say he beat a woman to death before abandoning their daughter at a gas station in a remote area of San Bernardino County last week. Deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. Friday to a Shell gas station on Cima Road — east of Barstow in the Mojave Desert near the Nevada border — after a 12-year-old girl walked into the station and asked for help, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight during emergency landing was an accident, autopsy says

The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was co-piloting the CASA CN-212 Aviocar on July 29, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report obtained Wednesday by NBC News from the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office.
RALEIGH, NC
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations — following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2 people rescued from Colorado home as armed man barricades himself inside, police say

Two people were rescued overnight from a home in Boulder, Colorado, where an armed suspect had barricaded himself inside, police said. Boulder Police Department officers initially responded to the scene just after 10 p.m. local time Monday night (12 a.m. EST Tuesday) after receiving information from the nearby Lafayette Police Department about a "possible hostage situation" at a residence in the city, police said.
BOULDER, CO
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
FLORIDA STATE

