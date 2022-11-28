Read full article on original website
Woman admits to role in Vanessa Guillén killing
A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase
A Biden administration official has been charged with felony theft and is facing prison time. Sam Brinton was accused of stealing a mother's Vera Bradley suitcase from an airport in Minnesota. Brinton works at the US Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. A Biden administration official has been charged...
Girl abandoned at Mojave Desert gas station after father beat mother to death, authorities say
A man is in custody after authorities say he beat a woman to death before abandoning their daughter at a gas station in a remote area of San Bernardino County last week. Deputies were called around 11:45 p.m. Friday to a Shell gas station on Cima Road — east of Barstow in the Mojave Desert near the Nevada border — after a 12-year-old girl walked into the station and asked for help, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight during emergency landing was an accident, autopsy says
The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was co-piloting the CASA CN-212 Aviocar on July 29, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report obtained Wednesday by NBC News from the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office.
10-year-old Wisconsin boy charged as adult in fatal shooting of mother over Amazon order of VR headset
A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide after he fatally shot his mother, telling police he was upset she wouldn’t let him buy a virtual reality headset on Amazon. The shooting unfolded at 6:50 a.m. Nov. 21 in the 7400 block of...
ICE accidentally released the identities of 6,252 immigrants who sought protection in the U.S.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted the names, birthdates, nationalities and detention locations of more than 6,000 immigrants who claimed to be fleeing torture and persecution to its website on Monday. The unprecedented data dump could expose the immigrants — all of whom are currently in ICE custody — to...
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin...
San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Supervisors in San Francisco voted Tuesday to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots in emergency situations — following an emotionally charged debate that reflected divisions on the politically liberal board over support for law enforcement. The vote was 8-3,...
2 people rescued from Colorado home as armed man barricades himself inside, police say
Two people were rescued overnight from a home in Boulder, Colorado, where an armed suspect had barricaded himself inside, police said. Boulder Police Department officers initially responded to the scene just after 10 p.m. local time Monday night (12 a.m. EST Tuesday) after receiving information from the nearby Lafayette Police Department about a "possible hostage situation" at a residence in the city, police said.
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
The Oath Keepers Got Convicted. Now What?
Prosecutors may have taken down the group’s leaders, but there could be an anti-government backlash.
