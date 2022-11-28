Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.

3 DAYS AGO