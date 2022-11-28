Read full article on original website
Related
'Angry' Lionel Messi fumes as he misses penalty against Poland to become just the second-ever player to spurn two World Cup penalties since 1966... and warns Argentina must not underestimate 'very difficult' last-16 tie against Australia
Lionel Messi is fuming at himself for missing a penalty during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Poland after he missed the opportunity to score a ninth World Cup goal on Wednesday. Messi saw his dead-ball strike saved by the strong hand of Poland shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, with many feeling that was...
tennisuptodate.com
"It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar": Nadal plays in Mexico for final time with announcement following South American Tour
Rafael Nadal took on Casper Ruud in Mexico City in a huge arena as the Spaniard made an announcement regarding Mexico. Nadal played many times over the years in Mexico but he announced that this match in Mexico City was probably his last one in the country. He was in Acapulco last year winning the event by beating Norrie 6-4 6-4 in the final but he won't be returning in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal resumes normal service in exhibition series over Ruud with Colombia win
Rafael Nadal returned to winning ways by defeating Casper Ruud once more in Colombia after the Norwegian bested Nadal in Ecuador. Nadal and Ruud have been playing matches against each other in every spot of Nadal's South America Tour and the final one was in Colombia. It was Nadal once more who proved better in this one taking the match 7-5 6-4.
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios to compete at 2023 Mallorca Championships, despite tense history with tournament director Toni Nadal
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will take his talents to the Mallorca Championships in 2023 despite a spotty history with the tournament’s director, Toni Nadal. Kyrgios was tipped to win the ATP Tour 250 event in 2022 before an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw ahead of his round-of-16 clash against Roberto Bautista Agut. It appeared to be the right choice given Kyrgios went on to make his major final debut at Wimbledon not long after, finishing second to Novak Djokovic.
Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination
Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
'If I found that out, I would've had a heart attack!': Spain boss Luis Enrique admits he 'didn't know' his side were on the brink of World Cup elimination, after Costa Rica took a brief lead over Germany in group finale
Spain boss Luis Enrique has claimed he would've had a 'heart attack' if he'd realised his side were on the brink of World Cup elimination - after Costa Rica took a brief lead over Germany in the other Group E clash. Enrique's side secured their place in the World Cup...
World Cup Has Been a 'Decisive Blow' to Israel: Envoy
Moroccan and Tunisian fans have displayed "Free Palestine" flags at games
tennisuptodate.com
"Alcaraz is much better than Nadal in many ways": Former World No.6 Lapentti on comparisons between top Spaniards
Former world number 6 Nicolas Lapentti believes Alcaraz is better than Nadal in many ways as he explained to Craig Shapiro. Carlos Alcaraz had a tremendous rise this year that surprised many and not just himself. Wanting to finish in the top 20, Alcaraz blew that out of the father fairly quickly as it was clear in May that he would be finishing in the top 10.
Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé from World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil coach Tite sent a message of support to Pelé from the World Cup on Thursday. Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. She added that there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health.
tennisuptodate.com
"Canadians have become so good at tennis" - Genie Bouchard still jubilant following Canada's historic Davis Cup victory
Eugenie Bouchard congratulated the Canadian men's team for their historic title victory at the 2022 Davis Cup, expressing her pride in their achievement while admitting that she was late in sending her wishes across. Bouchard also gladly highlighted the rise of Canadian tennis in general. The Canadian Davis Cup team,...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas shares admiration for prime Federer: “He was kind of unstoppable”
Stefanos Tsitsipas is a fan of Roger Federer and you know that by looking at how he plays tennis for only a few moments. There is much in his game that was taken from Federer with the one-handed backhand a prime example of it. In a talk with the Diriyah Tennis Cup page, Tsitsipas once again shared his admiration of Federer explaining how unstoppable he was:
Comments / 0