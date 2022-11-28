ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tv20detroit.com

Mental health intervention is key to preventing school shootings, experts say

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Nicole Beausoleil, the Oxford High School shooting changed everything. One year ago, her daughter Madisyn Baldwin was among four children shot and killed. “Can someone be taken down a different path to prevent a school shooting if you get through to that child early...
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28

(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
Justin Shilling's mom describes him as a giver, says he lifted up others

It's been one year since the horrific shooting at Oxford High School that took the lives of four students – 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana. How do you go on when your child is the one who seemed to do...
'I miss her dearly.' Madisyn Baldwin's mom reflects on her daughter's impact

(WXYZ) — The aftermath of the horrific Oxford High School shooting continues to take shape one year after it happened. It's been a year since Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed. For Madisyn's mom, each hurdle they make it...

