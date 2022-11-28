Read full article on original website
112 Michigan schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School. Students at Eastpointe High say for them, missing out on crucial in-class time during the pandemic has had a huge impact on their learning. "Do you guys feel like...
Consumers rejoice as retailers, growers balance plummeting marijuana prices
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been more than four years since Michigan voters chose to legalize recreational marijuana in our state. Since then, local communities haven’t always agreed. Just this November more than two dozen marijuana-related proposals were on the ballot at the local level, either in...
Macomb County Prosecutor calls student who stopped classmate who had a knife a hero
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County student is credited with preventing school violence and being called a hero by the Prosecutor. The alleged incident happened at Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens. Prosecutor Pete Lucido says the 10-year-old carrying a knife with a 5-inch blade, also had a...
Mental health intervention is key to preventing school shootings, experts say
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Nicole Beausoleil, the Oxford High School shooting changed everything. One year ago, her daughter Madisyn Baldwin was among four children shot and killed. “Can someone be taken down a different path to prevent a school shooting if you get through to that child early...
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years. The cross-continent tour that runs through Canada and the U.S. was paused during the pandemic and on Thursday, many metro Detroit families waited hours in the cold to welcome it back.
Boy, 10, charged after allegedly making 'hit list' and bringing knife to Macomb Co. school
(WXYZ) — A 10-year-old is facing charges after allegedly making a “hit list,” bringing a knife to school, and asking another student to hold a student down so he could stab him, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office says. According to a press release from the Macomb...
Rare gold coin dropped into Salvation Army Red Kettle in Macomb County
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is a little closer to reaching its fundraising goal of $8.2 million after receiving a rare gold coin donation. Tuesday night, the anonymous donor, dropped the coin into a red kettle at the Kroger store located on 9 Mile...
Mural, downtown Oxford businesses pay tribute to young lives lost in school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in Oxford are reflecting on the loss of four lives and others injured one year ago in a deadly mass shooting. A mural in downtown Oxford and other artwork has become a focal point for people to visit and pay tribute. “Lots of people...
'Aurora' brings holiday magic to Glenlore Trails with enchanted light show
COMMERCE TOWNSIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is bringing the holiday spirit to the next level. They're offering an experience known as Aurora. It's a mile-long trail with Christmas displays every so feet. The immersive experience features dazzling lights, music and games. When the sun sets,...
Christmas parade, tree lightings and sports among weekend events in metro Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The month of December is here and many cities and local organizations are embracing the holiday spirit with events across metro Detroit. In addition to the holiday fun, the Lions, Pistons and Red Wings all play in Detroit this weekend. Here's a list of seven things...
Justin Shilling's mom describes him as a giver, says he lifted up others
It's been one year since the horrific shooting at Oxford High School that took the lives of four students – 17-year-old Justin Shilling, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana. How do you go on when your child is the one who seemed to do...
Baby's cry alerts family to fire that destroyed Mount Clemens apartment building
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — At least nine families are left homeless before the holidays after a fire tore through their apartment building in Mount Clemens. The fire happened at Hubbard Oak Apartments early Thursday morning. Families are now trying to rebuild after the devasting loss. Alex Lyle had...
'I miss her dearly.' Madisyn Baldwin's mom reflects on her daughter's impact
(WXYZ) — The aftermath of the horrific Oxford High School shooting continues to take shape one year after it happened. It's been a year since Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were killed. For Madisyn's mom, each hurdle they make it...
