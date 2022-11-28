Read full article on original website
Related
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
verywellhealth.com
Promising New Treatments for Ankylosing Spondylitis
Currently, there is no cure for ankylosing spondylitis, but recent research is offering new treatment options to manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the condition. This article will cover new guidelines for treating and testing ankylosing spondylitis. It will also include alternative treatment options available to manage the symptoms.
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
verywellhealth.com
Bronchitis Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Bronchitis is a highly preventable condition that can be acute or chronic. It is triggered by viruses, bacteria, and exposure to environmental toxins such as air pollution and the chemicals in tobacco smoke. Smoking is the major risk factor for chronic bronchitis. Acute bronchitis (often called a chest cold) is...
verywellhealth.com
Who Needs an Osteoporosis Screening and How Is It Done?
An osteoporosis screening involves a review of risk factors and bone density testing. Bone mass naturally declines with age; however, osteoporosis is a severe loss of bone mass with a high risk of bone fractures. In some cases, if you catch excess bone loss early, you can prevent osteoporosis through proper treatment.
verywellhealth.com
Diabetes and Foot Infection: What Is the Relationship
Over time type 2 diabetes can affect all body parts, including the feet. When blood sugars are not controlled, moist areas in the feet are prone to infections. People with diabetes can experience nerve damage, lack of sensation, and difficulty with wound healing if their blood sugars are chronically elevated (hyperglycemia). This can increase the risk of ulcers or sores, which can become infected if not detected and treated promptly.
verywellhealth.com
Side Stitch Symptoms
The stabbing pain in your side is known as a side stitch, side ache, side cramp, or exercise-related transient abdominal pain (ETAP). It’s considered exercise-related pain, but exercise doesn’t cause side stitches. Side stitch is caused by stress or pressure on the diaphragm muscle. This article will explain...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Chronic Gastritis
Chronic gastritis is a medical condition that causes long-term inflammation in the gastric mucosa (stomach lining). The most common cause of gastritis is an infection with a type of bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), often before the age of 12. Frequent symptoms of chronic gastritis include indigestion, abdominal pain,...
Report: Pele moved to palliative care in hospital
Soccer legend Pele has been moved to palliative care in a hospital, a Brazilian news outlet reported on Saturday morning.
verywellhealth.com
How Liver Cysts Are Treated
About 5% to 10% of the population has liver cysts; however, they are mostly harmless. Around 5% of people with them require treatment that's typically only offered if the cysts are painful, large, affect liver function, or are cancerous. Liver cyst treatment may include draining the cyst, surgically removing it,...
verywellhealth.com
Natroba (Spinosad) - Topical
Natroba (spinosad) is an antiparasitic topical medication used to treat head lice or scabies. Specifically, Natroba is available for people 6 months and older with head lice and people 4 years and older with scabies. This topical drug is classified as a pediculicide. Pediculicide refers to a category of antiparasitic...
verywellhealth.com
At-Home Exercises and Physical Therapy for Calcific Tendonitis
Calcific tendonitis results from the buildup of calcium in the shoulder, causing pain and limited range of motion. Symptoms can often be treated with physical therapy to restore the shoulder's range of motion and improve rotator cuff strength. This article reviews physical therapy exercises for calcific tendonitis and the general...
verywellhealth.com
Neonatal Jaundice: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
If your baby is experiencing neonatal jaundice (yellowing of the skin), along with any of the following symptoms, call 911 immediately:. Fever (rectal temperature over 100.4 degrees F for infants younger than 3 months) Limp or floppy body. Unresponsiveness. Arched body. Neonatal jaundice or hyperbilirubinemia is a common condition in...
"Everyone Sugar-Coated Everything": Parents Are Sharing The Lies They Were Told About Having Kids, And It Is Eye-Opening
"Let's normalize hating being pregnant but still loving your baby."
verywellhealth.com
The Connection Between Diabetes and Oral Health
The elevated blood sugar levels resulting from diabetes can make it hard to maintain oral health. As a result, people with this condition are more prone to gingivitis and periodontitis (types of gum disease), halitosis (chronic bad breath), loss of teeth, dry mouth, and oral thrush (a fungal infection). This...
verywellhealth.com
What Is the First-Line Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes?
Adjusting your diet and exercising more are usually the first steps to controlling type 2 diabetes. If you still cannot maintain your target blood sugar, your healthcare provider may prescribe medication. Metformin is typically the first-line treatment. This article discusses metformin, its side effects, and alternative medications used if metformin...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Pulmonary Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis?
Pulmonary Langerhans cell histiocytosis (PLCH) is a rare interstitial lung disease that commonly develops in young adult smokers. It is also known as eosinophilic granuloma of the lung, pulmonary Langerhans cell granulomatosis, and pulmonary histiocytosis X. Langerhans cells are a type of immune cell that normally destroy foreign substances to...
verywellhealth.com
Understanding ALS and Anxiety
A diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be emotionally challenging, and being upset or anxious about the unknowns is normal. However, fleeting or brief anxiety is not the same as a clinical anxiety disorder. There are various types of anxiety disorders. They can all negatively impact the quality of...
Comments / 0