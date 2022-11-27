ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FOREO Electric Toothbrush With a Miraculous 365-Day Battery Is $40 Off for Cyber Monday

By Joseph Cheatham
 4 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Cyber Monday doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, but right now you can save almost $40 on the FOREO Issa 3 Ultra-Sonic Toothbrush .

There are a lot of electric toothbrushes for sale in 2022, but the new FOREO Ultra-Sonic Toothbrush is unique in a few ways. First, it has a ridiculously long-lasting battery that can last for an entire year of brushing before it needs a recharge. Plus, the extra durable bristles mean that the brush head can last for six months at a time.

We recently reviewed (and loved) the famous FOREO facial cleansing brush , but for Cyber Monday, we recommend ordering the brand’s new toothbrush, which is 20% off for Cyber Monday.

FOREO ISSA 3 Ultra-Sonic Toothbrush

We’ve never seen an electric toothbrush quite like this, and the Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping event is the perfect time to upgrade your oral hygiene routine.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here and with it, major savings on everyday essentials like electric toothbrushes . We’ve seen a growing market of electric toothbrushes, which have unique capabilities that render them better than manual ones you picked up from the convenient store. Luckily for you, brands like FOREO are taking a load off discounting items including their ISSA 3 ultra-hygienic silicone sonic toothbrush. With an limited time 50% off sale, we expect the toothbrushes to go faster than you can blink.

We’ve seen previous deals on electric toothbrushes before, but this year’s Black Friday arrival has taken it down more than a notch. Amazon is slicing half off the original price of the FOREO toothbrush, setting the cost at only $95. If that isn’t enough to make you smile, how about knowing you’ll receive a year’s worth of uses from a single two-hour charge on this product? Using innovative Sonic Pulse technology and an ultra-hygienic hybrid brush head, the 4-in-1 toothbrush model is designed to clean the teeth, gums, cheeks, and tongue.

Not only is the ISSA 3 model clinically proven to improve overall oral hygiene by 140%, but it’s medical-grade and free of harmful chemicals. Other notable features include a built-in timer, a 360° flexible brush head with stronger bounce-back silicone bristles and 16 adjustable intensities with a Smart Memory feature. Available in a few different color options, the toothbrush comes in black, fuschia, mint and pink.

All of us should be aware of how crucial brushing your teeth thoroughly is in order to maintain good oral health. That said, using an electric toothbrush is one of the easiest ways to do so, controlling plaque and fighting gingivitis. Whether it’s time to throw away your regular toothbrush for an upgrade or you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift to give someone special this holiday season, now is the time to grab FOREO’s ISSA 3 to preserve those pearly whites.

FOREO Electric Ultra-Sonic Toothbrush $151.20 (orig. $189.00) 20% OFF

