ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | Winterfair, Maker’s Market and Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Vendors from across the nation bring ceramics, wood, glass, painting, metals, fiber, jewelry, photography, sculpture and more to this giant expo. Spend the day shopping for handcrafted gifts for the holidays. Dec. 2-3 Maker’s Market. 3995 Broadway Suite 100, Grove City. A two-day event celebrating local businesses like Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Warm & fuzzies await at Christmas in South Charleston

Get ready to celebrate the holidays as the South Charleston Community Club presents its annual Christmas in South Charleston Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. on and around Chillicothe Street. Karman Ogden, club president, said the event’s decorations, entertainment, and camaraderie evoke the warm feeling of a “Hallmark holiday...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood

If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New York-inspired breakfast kitchen coming to Worthington

You don’t have to travel all the way to New York City to get a true bodega-style breakfast, because Big Apple Breakfast Co. is coming to Worthington. The new spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch spot shares a storefront with Pizza Primo, which is located at 202 E. Long St.
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

Police warn of burglars targeting Grove City neighborhood

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City police are searching for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood over the Thanksgiving weekend. "The unique thing about these cases is people were home. Usually, our burglars are during the day when people are at...
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County First Responders will “Light the Sky” for Local Nursing Homes in December

PICKAWAY – First responders will create a special procession next week to give some locals something to smile about on the holidays. First responders, including Pickaway Sheriff, Circleville Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville PD, South Bloomfield, Commerical Point, Pickaway Township, Scioto Township, Harrison Township, Harrison fire, and more will lead a Christmas procession for our nursing home residents and hospital patients to spread the holiday cheer!
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Phat Daddy’s serves up 1,269 turkey dinners

(Posted on Nov. 30, 2022) When it comes to Thanksgiving, the folks at Phat Daddy’s Pizza–along with their friends and supporters–outdo themselves year after year. Since 2012, the London restaurant has made free turkey dinners for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who wants them. This year, meals went to 1,269 Madison County residents–a new high for the annual effort.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Courthouse Still Planned for Downtown Park That Was Fenced Off Years Ago

Plans are still moving forward to build a new municipal courthouse building on the site of Dorrian Commons Park on South High Street. The park, which is located at the corner of East Mound Street, opened in 1976 after the ornate Franklin County Courthouse was demolished. It was fenced off and closed to the public in late 2018 “because of some maintenance and safety issues,” according to Tyler Lowry, Director of Public Affairs for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Katalina’s Opening Third Location in Franklinton

Pancake balls will find a new home as Katalina’s expands to Franklinton. The popular cafe serving up breakfast, brunch and lunch will open its third area location at 480 W. Town St., the former home of Close Quarters: Social Gaming Club. Just down the street from 400 West Rich...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cold start to December, but big warm-up returns to Columbus area

Thursday: Sunshine early, mostly sunny late, high 38. It has been a much colder day today after temps surged ahead of the front into the upper 50s early this morning. Temps dropped nearly 20+ degrees behind the front. We have been cold and windy with sunshine through the day today. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to lower 20s inside the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dogs for adoption in Franklin County, Ohio: Beth

Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner. Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy