Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Winterfair, Maker’s Market and Tree Lighting Ceremonies
Vendors from across the nation bring ceramics, wood, glass, painting, metals, fiber, jewelry, photography, sculpture and more to this giant expo. Spend the day shopping for handcrafted gifts for the holidays. Dec. 2-3 Maker’s Market. 3995 Broadway Suite 100, Grove City. A two-day event celebrating local businesses like Columbus...
columbusmessenger.com
Warm & fuzzies await at Christmas in South Charleston
Get ready to celebrate the holidays as the South Charleston Community Club presents its annual Christmas in South Charleston Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. on and around Chillicothe Street. Karman Ogden, club president, said the event’s decorations, entertainment, and camaraderie evoke the warm feeling of a “Hallmark holiday...
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
614now.com
New York-inspired breakfast kitchen coming to Worthington
You don’t have to travel all the way to New York City to get a true bodega-style breakfast, because Big Apple Breakfast Co. is coming to Worthington. The new spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch spot shares a storefront with Pizza Primo, which is located at 202 E. Long St.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County First Responders will “Light the Sky” for Local Nursing Homes in December
PICKAWAY – First responders will create a special procession next week to give some locals something to smile about on the holidays. First responders, including Pickaway Sheriff, Circleville Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ashville PD, South Bloomfield, Commerical Point, Pickaway Township, Scioto Township, Harrison Township, Harrison fire, and more will lead a Christmas procession for our nursing home residents and hospital patients to spread the holiday cheer!
‘Christmas Vacation’s’ Beverly D’Angelo is back for another holiday ‘calamity’ classic in raunchy, hilarious ‘Violent Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything you want out of a Christmas movie titled “Violent Night,” the new holiday action-comedy picks up where “Bad Santa” left off and heads to the raunchy gutter with hilarious blood, splattered glee. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film revolves around a team...
columbusmessenger.com
Phat Daddy’s serves up 1,269 turkey dinners
(Posted on Nov. 30, 2022) When it comes to Thanksgiving, the folks at Phat Daddy’s Pizza–along with their friends and supporters–outdo themselves year after year. Since 2012, the London restaurant has made free turkey dinners for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who wants them. This year, meals went to 1,269 Madison County residents–a new high for the annual effort.
columbusunderground.com
Courthouse Still Planned for Downtown Park That Was Fenced Off Years Ago
Plans are still moving forward to build a new municipal courthouse building on the site of Dorrian Commons Park on South High Street. The park, which is located at the corner of East Mound Street, opened in 1976 after the ornate Franklin County Courthouse was demolished. It was fenced off and closed to the public in late 2018 “because of some maintenance and safety issues,” according to Tyler Lowry, Director of Public Affairs for the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
CrimeTracker 10: Grove City neighborhood experiences 4 overnight home break-ins in 3 days
Four times in three days, homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood were broken into during the night. In some cases, the suspects got away with cash and checks.
columbusunderground.com
Katalina’s Opening Third Location in Franklinton
Pancake balls will find a new home as Katalina’s expands to Franklinton. The popular cafe serving up breakfast, brunch and lunch will open its third area location at 480 W. Town St., the former home of Close Quarters: Social Gaming Club. Just down the street from 400 West Rich...
NBC4 Columbus
Cold start to December, but big warm-up returns to Columbus area
Thursday: Sunshine early, mostly sunny late, high 38. It has been a much colder day today after temps surged ahead of the front into the upper 50s early this morning. Temps dropped nearly 20+ degrees behind the front. We have been cold and windy with sunshine through the day today. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to lower 20s inside the city.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
614now.com
Short North music venue and restaurant changes name, adds arcade space and new bar concept
Standard Hall and Standard Live have become Standard Complex. The popular Short North spots for live music and food have undergone a name change, and they’ve also seen the addition of an arcade, plus a new upscale venue and bar. According to One Hospitality Group Executive Director Justin Kintz,...
NBC4 Columbus
Dogs for adoption in Franklin County, Ohio: Beth
Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner. Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner.
614now.com
After 110 years, the last iteration of this long-standing Columbus eatery has closed for good
In 1912, Phillips Coney Island opened a restaurant selling hot dogs in Columbus. Now, one century plus one decade later, the last iteration of the long-standing Columbus eatery, the food truck Phillips on Wheels, has closed. While Phillips on Wheels posted a statement about the closure to its Instagram account,...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Chapman’s Eat Market in German Village Debuts at No. 3
When The New York Times awarded Chapman’s Eat Market a spot on its list of “the 50 places in America we’re most excited about” last year, people noticed. “FOMO’’ ran rampant. Consequently, Chapman’s became the toughest reservation to score in town. Even...
Police: Lancaster woman responsible for dozens of Instacart thefts in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department says a Lancaster woman is responsible for scamming as many as 100 people using the Instacart grocery app. The suspect is not being named because she has not officially been charged yet. Tammy Rodich of Canal Winchester says she was a faithful...
