Lowell Kircher Joins Landco Construction
Lowell Kircher recently joined Landco Construction as project executive. Kircher is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects and developing long-term client relationships. President Linda Bernhard is “excited to welcome Lowell Kircher, who brings almost 20 years of experience and project leadership to our team.”. With projects typically...
Michelle Biedermann Joins Brinkmann Constructors as Business Development Manager
Brinkmann Constructors has hired Michelle Biedermann as Business Development Manager for the St. Louis region. Biedermann will focus on client relations and business development strategies to grow Brinkmann’s relationships in the St. Louis area. Michelle has 13 years of commercial real estate experience and excels at using her tremendous...
Hefner Hired as ASCC Executive Director
The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO is pleased to announce the hiring of Gordon Raymond Hefner as executive director. Hefner replaces Bev Garnant who led the association for over twenty years. Hefner possesses over twenty-seven years of association management experience in the construction trades. He will be responsible for the administration of all ASCC programs and will oversee its office staff of eight.
People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry
IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations for Proper Cannabis – Bridgeton
Former Bank of America building in Bridgeton transformed into new dispensary. IMPACT Strategies has completed work as Construction Manager on renovations for a new medical marijuana dispensary for Proper Cannabis. The project converted a former Bank of America building in Bridgeton, MO to a new, 2,500 square foot retail location.
Spec building nearing completion at Mega Site
Economic development officials are hunting for new industries to call the Madison County Mega Site home as the 100,000 square foot Agron spec building nears completion. Madison County Economic Development Executive Director Joey Deason the spec building is in its final stages. He said his office has fielded four or five requests in recent weeks from companies looking to move into an existing building and has provided information to two legal firms that help companies look for such locations.
Spellman Brady & Co. Receives IIDA Gateway Chapter’s IDEA Award
Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is proud to have won the IIDA Gateway Chapter’s “Interior Design Excellence Award (IDEA) in Branding & Communication” for its customized artwork package developed for PayneCrest Electric Prefab in St. Louis, MO. Spellman Brady was responsible for commissioning several one-of-a-kind pieces for the artwork package which reflects PayneCrest Electric’s unique corporate identity.
Madison County Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers That Final Installment Of Their Tax Bill Is Due Soon
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the final installment of their tax bill is coming due. “With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Wed, Dec. 7,” Slusser said. “Remember, there are many ways to pay including the option of paying by phone at 1-844-919-4300.”
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
Pierce wins opening night at Dome race
Oakwood, Illinois' Bobby Pierce led all 30 laps of the Late Model stock car main event en route to an opening night win at the 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday night in St. Louis. With the win, Pierce earn $5,000 and is locked in to Saturday night's $30,000 to win main event.
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
Electric Short In Cooking Equipment Causes Fire
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire Wednesday afternoon in a kitchen at a house located at 517 East Main Street in Greenville. Greenville Fire District firefighters were called at 12:51 p.m. and received mutual aid from the Mulberry Grove District. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise said there was...
Register soon to play Waterloo QOH, cut off at $1 million
There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837.
New Madison County officials sworn-in
The candidates Madison County voters picked for countywide offices in November were sworn into office Thursday in Edwardsville. Sheriff Jeff Connor and County Clerk Linda Andreas are newcomers to the process, while treasurer Chris Slusser is entering a third term. Sheriff Jeff Connor took the oath of office from Judge...
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
‘Tripledemic’ cases surge in St. Louis region
Experts are calling it the "tripledemic" of cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.
