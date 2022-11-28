ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

ohiobobcats.com

Six Bobcats Score in Double Figures in Win Over UC Clermont

ATHENS, Ohio – Led by six players in double figures, including double doubles by graduate student forward Dwight Wilson III (Tallahassee, Fla.) and sophomore forward AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio) and career nights from freshmen AJ Brown (Orlando, Fla.) and Elmore James (Cleveland, Ohio), the Ohio men's basketball team (4-3) defeated UC Clermont, 113-44, Wednesday night (Nov. 30) inside the Convocation Center.
ATHENS, OH
ohiobobcats.com

Yaya Felder Leads Ohio Women's Basketball with a Double-Double to Defeat the Dayton Flyers

DAYTON, OHIO. –The Ohio Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 MAC) defeated the Dayton Flyers (0-7, 0-0 A10) tonight (Nov. 29) at UD Arena. The final score of the non-conference matchup was 52-51 with the Bobcats coming out on-top to mark their second win in a row on the road. Yaya Felder led the Bobcats in scoring and rebounds with her first double double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital

ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
ZANESVILLE, OH
25newsnow.com

Producing popcorn in Mason County

MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
MASON COUNTY, WV
osoblanco.org

Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County officials seeking input from Belpre residents

BELPRE — Belpre area residents are invited to share their ideas and opinions on updating countywide planning and creating a strategic plan for the future of Washington County. A public meeting on those topics is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Belpre Senior Center, 1614 Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man was arrested this week following a drug raid at a residence in Stewart, Ohio. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old James C. Smith was arrested and charged with felony possession and drug trafficking. Agents with the Southeast Drug...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man dies in late night crash

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WHIZ

Temporary road closures due to bridge inspections

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that crews will be inspecting bridges throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The following roads will be closed on the date specified temporarily at various times while crews inspect the structures with snooper equipment. Wednesday, November...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Council Takes Action on Three Engineering Committee Issues

Chillicothe Council took action on three engineering committee issues Monday evening. Kevin Coleman reports. The residents of Brewer Heights have been waiting to see one of their two gateway walls rebuilt after a driver crunched it trying to avoid a deer July 4th. Engineering committee chair Terrell Fairrow says procedures had to be followed before he could see his ordinance pass to pay for its reconstruction.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

