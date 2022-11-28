Read full article on original website
Six Bobcats Score in Double Figures in Win Over UC Clermont
ATHENS, Ohio – Led by six players in double figures, including double doubles by graduate student forward Dwight Wilson III (Tallahassee, Fla.) and sophomore forward AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio) and career nights from freshmen AJ Brown (Orlando, Fla.) and Elmore James (Cleveland, Ohio), the Ohio men's basketball team (4-3) defeated UC Clermont, 113-44, Wednesday night (Nov. 30) inside the Convocation Center.
Yaya Felder Leads Ohio Women's Basketball with a Double-Double to Defeat the Dayton Flyers
DAYTON, OHIO. –The Ohio Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 MAC) defeated the Dayton Flyers (0-7, 0-0 A10) tonight (Nov. 29) at UD Arena. The final score of the non-conference matchup was 52-51 with the Bobcats coming out on-top to mark their second win in a row on the road. Yaya Felder led the Bobcats in scoring and rebounds with her first double double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital
ZANESVILLE, OH – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
Producing popcorn in Mason County
MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
Washington County officials seeking input from Belpre residents
BELPRE — Belpre area residents are invited to share their ideas and opinions on updating countywide planning and creating a strategic plan for the future of Washington County. A public meeting on those topics is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Belpre Senior Center, 1614 Washington...
2 teens arrested for murder of 18-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two juveniles are facing murder charges out of Scioto County, Ohio. According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received a call around 1:00 am regarding a stabbing. A male said his friend had just been stabbed near 2nd Street West Portsmouth. Deputies say when they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jayson […]
Columbus Public Health reveals 3 locations people may have had measles exposure, urge unvaccinated to watch for symptoms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are three locations people in central Ohio may have had measles exposure in the last two weeks. Columbus Public Health detailed three public places where people may have been exposed, and they say the outbreak now spans across Franklin and Ross counties. "90% of unvaccinated...
One person arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County man was arrested this week following a drug raid at a residence in Stewart, Ohio. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old James C. Smith was arrested and charged with felony possession and drug trafficking. Agents with the Southeast Drug...
Man dies in late night crash
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
Temporary road closures due to bridge inspections
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that crews will be inspecting bridges throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The following roads will be closed on the date specified temporarily at various times while crews inspect the structures with snooper equipment. Wednesday, November...
Chillicothe Council Takes Action on Three Engineering Committee Issues
Chillicothe Council took action on three engineering committee issues Monday evening. Kevin Coleman reports. The residents of Brewer Heights have been waiting to see one of their two gateway walls rebuilt after a driver crunched it trying to avoid a deer July 4th. Engineering committee chair Terrell Fairrow says procedures had to be followed before he could see his ordinance pass to pay for its reconstruction.
Jury deciding George Wagner IV’s fate in Rhoden family massacre trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The jury in George Wagner IV’s trial is set to begin deliberations Wednesday, hoping to reach a verdict regarding his involvement in the Rhoden family massacre. The jury in Pike County began receiving instructions Tuesday on each of the 22 counts that George IV faces, after both the prosecution and defense […]
Company selected to build Intel's new Ohio semiconductor manufacturing facilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Intel announced Monday that it has tapped engineering and project management firm Bechtel to build its $20 billion manufacturing facilities in Licking County, Ohio. Bechtel was signed by Intel to be the general contractor and will design and build Phase 1 of the 2.5 million...
US 52 closed after Ohio tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE (8:53 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say all lanes of US-52 are closed again. UPDATE (6:55 P.M. Nov. 30, 2022) – Scioto County Emergency Management officials say one east bound lane of US Route 52 has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. Officials say the westbound lanes will remain closed […]
