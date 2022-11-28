ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Region’s Five Busiest Airports Support 36,500 Jobs and Deliver More Than $10 Billion in Annual Economic Impact

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Michelle Biedermann Joins Brinkmann Constructors as Business Development Manager. Brinkmann Constructors has hired Michelle Biedermann as Business Development Manager for the St. Louis region. Biedermann will focus on client relations and business development strategies to grow Brinkmann’s relationships in the St. Louis area. Michelle has 13 years of commercial...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Hefner Hired as ASCC Executive Director

The American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, MO is pleased to announce the hiring of Gordon Raymond Hefner as executive director. Hefner replaces Bev Garnant who led the association for over twenty years. Hefner possesses over twenty-seven years of association management experience in the construction trades. He will be responsible for the administration of all ASCC programs and will oversee its office staff of eight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

IMPACT Strategies Completes Renovations for Proper Cannabis – Bridgeton

Former Bank of America building in Bridgeton transformed into new dispensary. IMPACT Strategies has completed work as Construction Manager on renovations for a new medical marijuana dispensary for Proper Cannabis. The project converted a former Bank of America building in Bridgeton, MO to a new, 2,500 square foot retail location.
BRIDGETON, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Lowell Kircher Joins Landco Construction

Lowell Kircher recently joined Landco Construction as project executive. Kircher is responsible for overseeing all aspects of construction projects and developing long-term client relationships. President Linda Bernhard is “excited to welcome Lowell Kircher, who brings almost 20 years of experience and project leadership to our team.”. With projects typically...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Michelle Biedermann Joins Brinkmann Constructors as Business Development Manager

Brinkmann Constructors has hired Michelle Biedermann as Business Development Manager for the St. Louis region. Biedermann will focus on client relations and business development strategies to grow Brinkmann’s relationships in the St. Louis area. Michelle has 13 years of commercial real estate experience and excels at using her tremendous...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Spellman Brady & Co. Receives IIDA Gateway Chapter’s IDEA Award

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is proud to have won the IIDA Gateway Chapter’s “Interior Design Excellence Award (IDEA) in Branding & Communication” for its customized artwork package developed for PayneCrest Electric Prefab in St. Louis, MO. Spellman Brady was responsible for commissioning several one-of-a-kind pieces for the artwork package which reflects PayneCrest Electric’s unique corporate identity.

