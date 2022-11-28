Read full article on original website
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
Ohio Mr. Football Award: See the complete list of winners since 1987
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling was named Ohio Mr. Football on Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Sperling is the 36th winner of the annual award. The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. It has been given by...
spectrumnews1.com
Brothers hope to continue family legacy with football championship win
CANTON, Ohio — Being a younger sibling can sometimes be tough, especially when your older brother has a state football championship ring. But a pair of seniors on the Warren John F. Kennedy High School team are hoping to live up to their family’s legacy by winning a title of their own.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Mr. Football Lamar Sperling breaks OHSAA rushing record: Division II state championship, by the numbers
CANTON, Ohio — For all of the times JacQai Long turned and handed the football to Lamar Sperling. For all of the yardage Sperling picked up with those carries.
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
St. Ed’s Eagles become back-to-back Division 1 state champs
St. Ed's beat Springfield in the Division 1 state football championship game in a rematch of last year's battle for the title.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
akronlife.com
Then and Now: Ray’s Place in Kent
Before a soldier boarded a train to serve in World War II, he grabbed a cold beer at Ray’s Place in Kent. The story is one of many in the “Meet Me At Ray’s” book that chronicles the local institution, which was named the first sports bar in Ohio, and a 1948 picture of a TV in Ray’s playing a Cleveland Indians game proves it.
WTOL-TV
Central Catholic wins Division II State Championship Thursday night
CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
spectrumnews1.com
Live Updates: South Range up 32-14 against Ironton in D-V state championship after 2nd quarter
CANTON, Ohio — Seven state champions will be crowned this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as the 2022 high school football season reaches its end. We'll be covering and recapping each game throughout the weekend. Currently, Ironton is taking on South Range in the D-V state championship. Here are the rest of the games scheduled for Friday:
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
Deadly fire in NE Ohio was intentionally set: Investigators
66-year-old Leanna Asuncion was killed.
Person suspected of damaging Browns field identified
The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.
