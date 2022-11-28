Read full article on original website
NATO Explores Ukraine Striking Military Targets in Russia
Latvia's foreign affairs minister said Ukraine should be allowed to attack military sites in Russia to fend off strikes on its critical infrastructure.
The real costs of Russia’s Ukraine war
How costly has the war in Ukraine been for Russia? Since the start of the conflict in February, a great deal of analysis has focused on the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s ailing economy, as well as on the practical consequences of what has become a veritable exodus of international firms from the country. Left largely unanswered, though, has been the question of how much the Kremlin itself has committed to the fight.
BBC
Ukraine war: New images show Russian army base built in occupied Mariupol
Russia is consolidating its military presence in the captured port city of Mariupol by constructing a large army base, satellite photos released from the Earth observation company Maxar appear to show. The new, U-shaped compound sits near the centre of the city. On its roof, the red, white and blue...
Russia's Plot to Undermine Ukraine 'Blunted' by Lack of Missiles: U.K
Moscow has expended much of its missiles against tactical targets, the British Ministry of Defense said.
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
NATO wonders how to avoid clash with China as PLA bombers land in Russia
A sortie of Chinese bombers landed at a Russian air base for the first time, the Russian government said Wednesday, as Western leaders contemplated China’s emergence as a threat to NATO members.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin
Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens.In many of the remote regions where conditions are at their worst, people are also being forced to contribute the most to the war via conscription drives that strip healthy young men out of the local workforce and send them to their deaths on the front line.“They take young men—the only breadwinners—away and send them back...
US News and World Report
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Ukraine War Role, but Says It's Open to Potential Talks
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and NATO of playing a direct and dangerous role in the Ukraine war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow which it could not ignore. Russia's top diplomat, speaking on Thursday during his annual news...
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media.
The 'Battle for Bakhmut' May Be Ukraine's Most Brutal Fight Yet
The battle has descended into a mix of trench and urban warfare as both sides have refused to relent, even under heavy casualties.
Ukraine Boasts of Destroying 9,000 Russian Military Vehicles Since War Began
The General Staff of the Armed Forces Facebook page has insisted Ukraine forces will continue to have success against Russia every day.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Artillery Advantage Diminishing
(Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)For a variety of reasons, the ratio of Russian artillery volleys compared to Ukrainian ones is decreasing, a Pentagon official said.
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
Russia promotes engineer to head of seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it had promoted the chief engineer of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to become its director, after Kyiv said the plant's previous boss was abducted by Russian authorities.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
Houston Chronicle
Ukraine's drone hunters scramble to destroy Russia's Iranian-built fleet
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine - The pickup truck bounced along a rutted dirt track until it came to a stop on a sandy knoll. It was almost midnight. A half-moon revealed waves lapping at a small beach as four Ukrainian soldiers - drone hunters - stepped out of the truck and waited for the sound.
Russia Withdraws From Critical Zaporizhzhia Positions Amid Heavy Shelling
The withdrawal of some of Russia's forces in the region may indicate that President Vladimir Putin's troops are unable to hold the front line, the ISW said.
EU proposal would send proceeds of frozen Russian funds to Ukraine
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed a plan on Wednesday to compensate Ukraine for damage from Russia's invasion with proceeds from investing Russian funds frozen under sanctions.
Battle for Bakhmut Shows Russia 'Failed to Learn' From Losses: ISW
Russia could mount a six-month-long bloody battle with countless losses, all for a railroad and roadway hub.
